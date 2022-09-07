Condo association president accused of installing hidden camera in condo bedroom

The president of a condo association in Flagler County is accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bedroom of a condo, recording guests who stayed there.

Robert Orr, 56, is facing four counts of video voyeurism.

Flagler Couty deputies said Orr, the president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association within the Matanzas Shores community, installed a USB camera hidden inside of an indoor flower pot located in a bedroom of a condo.

A woman staying at the condo called deputies when she discovered the camera. And deputies said when they searched the footage, they found video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the woman who filed the report and a man who was also staying in the condo that weekend. Deputies said it also contained videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before it was placed in the flower pot.

The condo owner told deputies that the condo is usually unoccupied but she does allow people to stay there at times. The owner told deputies that Orr was allowed access to her condo to check on its condition since she lives out of state.

“It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies said when they searched Orr’s home they found several spy cameras along with other kinds of electronic devices.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Staly said.

Deputies said Orr has no prior criminal record in Flagler County. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

