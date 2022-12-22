Condo association president arrested again on video voyeurism charges

A Flagler County man, already facing video voyeurism charges, was arrested again Wednesday on nine additional charges.

Robert W. Orr was the president of Las Brisas Condominium Association.

Police say he hid cameras in condos, catching unsuspecting victims in various stages of undress.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby

He was first arrested on Sept. 7 on four counts of video voyeurism.

He was released on bond, only to be rearrested Sept. 19 after police learned of more victims.

He was arrested a third time on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges.

Flagler County police say they’ve identified at least four victims.

Read: 2 more right whale calves spotted off Florida coast

This brings Orr’s total charges to 12 counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He has posted a total of $90,000 in bail.

“We knew when we arrested this pervert this was likely not his first time,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Our Major Case Unit has combed through his seized technology and worked hard to bring justice to the victims in this case. I encourage anyone else that thinks they may have been a victim to contact us.”

FCSO’s Major Case Unit continues to search for additional victims in this investigation. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact FCSO at 386-313-4911.

Read: Former JSO emergency dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in prison

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.