Condo collapse live updates: Death toll at 64, residents briefly returning to another tower

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble, now without hope of finding anyone alive, under the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. Part of the apartment building with 12 residential floors collapsed June 24. The rest was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what to know:

Florida engineers to study, recommend reforms after Surfside condo collapse

6:50 a.m.: Members of four major engineering associations in Florida have convened to come up with potential post-Surfside recommendations for the Legislature, including whether the state should require mandatory reinspections of tall buildings.

Engineers are also considering who would be allowed to carry out those reinspections, and how they could be done without being prohibitively expensive for condominium associations.

And they will continue to support a bill that failed in the Legislature this year that would create a special license for structural engineers, something advocates have said could prevent building collapses.

North Miami Beach residents enter evacuated building, retrieve items

6:50 a.m.: Residents of an aging North Miami Beach condo complex ordered evacuated last week over concerns about its structural integrity can get back into their units on Friday.

But only for a maximum of 15 minutes to retrieve essential items — and with a police officer as escort.

Aside from that brief opportunity for dozens of displaced residents, city leaders on Thursday doubled down on their contention that the Crestview Towers complex isn’t safe for occupation — rejecting the conclusions of an engineer hired by the homeowners association and leaving many residents scrambling for shelter.

The city ordered the building evacuated on Friday after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside as North Miami Beach joined a countywide audit of overdue inspections on older high-rises.

Upload photos of your art to support Surfside

6:50 a.m.: The United Way of Miami-Dade has partnered with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald to bring artwork to Surfside survivors following the devastating condo collapse.

The program, HeARTs for Healing, invites you to upload a photo of your artwork via the Volunteer Miami portal website for “healing and hope.” The art is an effort to support survivors who have lost everything and grieving families who have learned the search for live victims is ending.

Key facts

6:50 a.m.: Here’s what to know Friday morning:

▪ The death toll is 64. The number of missing is 76. The Surfside building collapsed at 1:23 a.m. June 24. The tower fell while residents slept. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ The search-and-rescue mission is now a recovery effort.

▪ The part of the tower that remained standing was demolished Sunday.