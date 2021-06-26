Condo collapse live updates: Search for missing enters third day, no new survivors found

Rescue crews are continuing to search through the rubble for survivors after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People who have loved ones at the condo, unaccounted for or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Belen grad was visiting his parents. They’re all missing

Juan Mora (left), Oscar Cepero and Daniel Ugarte. Mora is still missing after the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, FL.

10:35 a.m.: To his Belen Jesuit friends, Juan Mora Jr. was more than a classmate, but a brother.

Mora, a Loyola University graduate who lives in Chicago, was visiting his parents Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora at their home in the Champlain Towers South Condo when the building came crashing down early Thursday morning.

All three Moras are still missing.

Official death toll remains at 4 as rescuers continue search for survivors

10:28 a.m.:More than 48 hours after the partial collapse of a condominium tower in Surfside resulted in four deaths and more than 150 persons unaccounted for, search and rescue crews carried on the dire but delicate work of picking over and tunneling through tons of crumbled concrete and twisted steel in search of survivors Saturday morning.

The official death count has not risen above the four people confirmed dead after the 12-story wing of Champlain Towers South came crashing down before dawn on Thursday.

As Saturday dawned, a misty rain fell on the smoky disaster site of the partially collapsed building that housed more than 50 homes. County officials said 120 people who lived or worked in the building have been accounted for, but 159 have been reported as missing.

Search enters day 3, no new updates on the missing, Miami-Dade Mayor says

8:30 a.m. Saturday’s first light brought a misty rain onto the smoky search and rescue efforts under the collapsed side of Surfside’s Champlain Tower South.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said rescue workers haven’t found any more survivors from Thursday’s early hours tragedy.

The mayor on Friday said the number of people missing increased to 159 — dramatically higher than the 99 reported earlier. The official death toll rose to four, as three more people were found in the rubble. She said 120 people were now accounted for.

Inspectors raised concerns about a ‘major error’ in Champlain Tower design, records show

8:30 a.m.: In a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, an engineer flagged a “major error” dating back to the building’s origin where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage,” according to records released late Friday night by town officials in the wake of the tower’s disastrous collapse on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the issue was repaired or whether it could have ultimately contributed to the building’s partial collapse, which resulted in at least four deaths with over 150 people still unaccounted for.

The concern was laid out in an October 2018, “Structural Field Survey Report,” produced for the condo association by engineer Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants. Morabito wrote that the “main issue” at Champlain Towers was that the pool deck and outdoor planters “laid on a flat structure” preventing water from draining. The lack of waterproofing was “a systemic issue” that traced back to a flaw “in the development of the original contract documents” 40 years ago, the report said.

Miami Herald creates searchable database of people reported missing in collapse

8:30 a.m.: There are still 159 people missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo.

The Miami Herald has created a searchable database which supplies names, pictures and known information about those missing. You can find the database here.

Miami-Dade County, local organizations work to house those displaced by condo collapse

8:30 a.m.: Many families have been left homeless and in need of assistance in the wake of the partial condo collapse.

The American Red Cross provided emergency hotel lodging Thursday night for residents and will continue to for the next several days. On Friday, Red Cross-trained caseworkers also began meeting with families to help them plan next steps and provide financial assistance.

Miami-Dade County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson said everyone who told officials they were homeless due to the collapse were placed in hotels. The group included those who lived at Champlain Towers South Condo or those evacuated from nearby buildings.

Other organizations have also been offering families aid.

