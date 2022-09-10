Condo Q & A

S. Kyla Thomson is a partner at the law firm of Goede, DeBoest & Cross.

Q: My homeowner’s association just had a board member resign, in writing, effective immediately. The annual meeting for the association is not until March 2023. To further complicate matters, this board member had a two-year term so his term would not be up until March 2024. Is the board allowed to appoint a replacement? Can the new director be appointed for the length of the resigning director’s term? K.L., Estero, FL

A: The provisions regarding director appointments and length of terms for replacements directors will be found in the association bylaws. Section 720.306(9)(c), Florida Statutes, provides that unless otherwise provided in the bylaws, the board of directors is authorized to appoint someone to an open seat on the board and that person would fill the term of the open seat. However, it all depends on whether there are differing provisions in the bylaws. I have seen some bylaws require a new homeowner vote for the open board seat. I have also seen bylaws that have stated that the director filling the open board seat may only serve until the next annual election, regardless of whether there is another year on that board member’s term. That being said, the more common provisions are consistent with the statute in that the replacement director shall be appointed by the board of directors and shall serve for the length of the term of the director he/she replaced. As such, I encourage you to review your bylaws to see if there are differing provisions. If you have any questions, please contact your association’s legal counsel.

Q: I serve on the board of my condominium association. It has come to the board’s attention that an owner has authorized work on the limited common element balcony without the approval of the board. To make matters worse, this owner is aware that the association is embarking on a community-wide project with an engineer to determine the structural soundness of our buildings, including the balconies. What are our options? E.S., Naples, FL

A: The association has a number of options. First, it is important to review your Declaration of Condominium to find the provision that requires owners to obtain approval from the board of directors or the association for any alterations to the limited common elements. Usually, Declarations will require that owners obtain the board’s approval prior to making alterations to the limited common elements. If this is the case, the association has several options. It can fine the owner, it can suspend the owner’s use rights in the common areas like recreational facilities, it can begin an arbitration action, it can offer to participate in pre-suit mediation, and it can ultimately begin legal action against the owner for failing to obtain approval. I recommend you speak to your legal counsel regarding these options. I would stress looking for solutions that would effectively cause this owner to cease and desist from further work on the limited common element balcony especially in light of the community-wide project.

Q: I serve on the board of my community. We have a number of committees that assist the board with various matters. Lately, there has been an issue with one of the committee members of our finance committee. She has been getting in altercations with fellow committee members, board members, and the staff at our community. The board wants to remove her. Can we do that at a board meeting? Q.M., Ft. Myers, FL

A: The right of the board to appoint or remove a committee member depends on your Bylaws. Generally, the board has the authority to appoint or remove committee members with or without cause. That being said, I encourage you to review the provisions of your Bylaws as some do have parameters regarding appointment and removal of committee members. For example, I reviewed some Bylaws that required the board to appoint committee members for all of its committees at the organizational meeting after the annual meeting. Thereafter, those committee members serve a one-year term unless they resign or are unable to serve on the committee. These particular Bylaws did not allow the board to remove the committee members, even with cause, after they were appointed to the committee.

