Condo shopping in Palm Beach? Biltmore's 2 most-expensive units see price drops

The two priciest condominiums listed in the landmarked Palm Beach Biltmore just got a little less pricey.

Both apartments have two bedrooms and more than 2,000 square feet, and their size — and views — are prime attractions, their agents say. Price “adjustments,” as real estate pros like to describe them, aren’t that unusual in Palm Beach, as sellers — and buyers — have adjusted their price expectations in a market that has cooled since the mad-rush days that accompanied the height of the coronavirus pandemic a couple of years ago.

Agent Catherine Applegate of Douglas Elliman Real Estate late last week lowered the price of Unit No. 906 from just under $10 million to $9.555 million. She originally listed the condo for owner Liz Dubin at $11.5 million in March. The latest price reduction is the fourth since then, the MLS shows.

This two-bedroom condominium, No. 906, at the Palm Beach Biltmore, 150 Bradley Place, just saw its price cub to $9.555 million from $10 million. The unit remains the most expensive listings in the landmarked lakeside building.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Read more about Unit 906 at the historic Palm Beach Biltmore condominium building

On the south side of the lakefront building at 150 Bradley Place in Midtown, Applegate’s condo has 2,231 square feet.

The Biltmore is unusually tall for a condominium in Palm Beach. That means the ninth-floor apartment is on one of the highest residential floors in town. As far as views go, the condo offers a “triple exposure” with views of the Atlantic to the east, the Intracoastal Waterway and West Palm Beach to the west — and all three to the south. It’s the only apartment listed in the building that delivers those vistas, Applegate told the Palm Beach Daily News.

With an extra room “for the grandkids or an office,” the condo is “newly renovated and move-in ready,” Applegate’s listing says.

The landmarked Palm Beach Biltmore condominium building, center, has its own for-lease docks in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Four floors down and in the center of the building, remodeled Unit No. 510 this week saw its price drop from $9.8 million to $9.45 million. It was originally listed in late June for $10 million before getting its first price cut in October.

Kristina Gustafson of Southfields Real Estate Inc. holds the listing for No. 510, which is owned through a trust linked to Charlene Nederlander, property records show.

With 2,368 square feet, No. 510 is slightly larger than Applegate’s ninth-floor unit and offers views to the east and the west. Gustafson describes it as “sunrise-to-sunset" residence, and for good reason: Because the apartment slices through the building, one can stand in the living room and see the ocean in one direction and the waterway in the other.

On the fifth-floor pf the Palm Beach Biltmore condominium building, Unit 510 just saw a price drop from $9.8 million to 9.45 million.

The master suites in No. 510 are complemented by a wood-paneled library and media room.

Built in 1926 as a hotel, the Biltmore was converted to condos in the late 1970s. Among its amenities is its oceanside beach club and restaurant, which also delivers meals to Biltmore residents. The Biltmore offers 24-hour security personnel, infrared saunas, an exercise room, tennis courts, an Olympic-size salt-water pool and for-lease boat docks.

SOLD ABOVE ASKING PRICE: A 1980s-era lakeside house on Palm Beach's Ibis Isle fetches more than its its seller asked for, MLS shows

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Prices drop for two top-dollar condos at Biltmore in Palm Beach