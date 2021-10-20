Condoleezza Rice says white kids shouldn’t be made to feel bad over CRT on ‘The View’

Rice also said on “The View” that Black children needed to be empowered when the issues of race are discussed

Condoleezza Rice brought her own distinct view to the ABC daytime chatfest as the panel discussed critical race theory and its impact on children.

The former U.S. Secretary of State appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The View with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines. One of the subjects they delved into was critical race theory which examines how racial bias is fundamentally embedded in the fabric of America that has shaped policy and society, generally taught to those in college.

Many conservatives have seized on it with the claim that school-aged children are being taught these fundamentals. What’s more, Republican lawmakers have also passed legislation to prevent critical race theory from these discussions in classrooms as theGrio has reported.

(Credit: ABC/screenshot)

Rice brought up her upbringing in segregated Birmingham, Alabama. Still, she did not think the way the issue of race was addressed in schools was helpful to Black or white students. In particular, she believed that white students were being put in a position to feel guilty for the country’s racist history.

“The way we’re talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past,” said Rice.

Rice continued that she didn’t feel this approach was to the benefit of anyone.

“I don’t think that’s very productive or Black people feel disempowered by race. I would like Black kids to be completely empowered to know they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that, I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. So, somehow this is a conversation that has gone in the wrong direction,” she said.

Rice added that Black children could be taught about their history but it could not be without progress being highlighted or making their white counterparts feel bad.

.@CondoleezzaRice says no to the racist critical race theory! pic.twitter.com/c5zNqKddYj — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 20, 2021

“In order for Black kids — who quite frankly, for a long time the way they were portrayed, the way their history was portrayed, [were] second-class citizenship, but I don’t have to make white children feel bad about being white in order to overcome the fact that Black children were treated badly,” Rice said.

Rice insisted that “human beings aren’t angels now and they weren’t angels in the past,” as the conversation continued about the complexities of America.

Goldberg pushed back on Rice’s arguments and declared that “there’s no way to hide the fact that White people owned Black people.”

Hostin agreed with her co-host and believed that some parents simply wanted to avoid past and present-day tensions.

“Parents don’t want children to hear about the real history and when we teach children about the real history I think that’s when we will really have true — true racial reconciliation,” Hostin said.

Users on social media weighed in on the hot topic and found fault with Rice’s suggestion that white children be shielded.

“Condoleezza Rice’s dedication to white comfort at all costs is…something,” one person wrote.

Condoleezza Rice’s dedication to white comfort at all costs is…something. #TheView — Boy B.I.E. (@Jungle915) October 20, 2021

“I said the same thing!!! Condoleezza Rice is rude and thinks she’s better than everyone else on the panel. You can be the smartest, yet lack wisdom. We don’t want her back @TheView. She’s extremely condescending. Bye Felicia 👋🏽. Cudos to panel for keeping it classy,” another user tweeted.

I said the same thing!!! Condoleezza Rice is rude and thinks she's better than everyone else on the panel. You can be the smartest, yet lack wisdom. We don't want her back @TheView. She's extremely condescending. Bye Felicia 👋🏽. Cudos to panel for keeping it classy. #TheView https://t.co/4WfaQR57Ha — Tiffany M (@PositivelyTiff) October 20, 2021

Rice was also criticized for her response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Condoleezza Rice: January 6th was wrong, but it’s time to move on.



Sunny Hostin: But the past will become prologue if we don’t find out what happened before we move on.



Rice: We will, but the American people have other concerns.



Me: Oh, Condi. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GHgiT8UGqe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 20, 2021

Rice also cut off Hostin at one point during the conservation. It did not go unnoticed.

