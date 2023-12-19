Condominium development eyes the shores of West Palm Beach's drinking water supply

Bob Vila of television’s “This Old House” fame and his wife, Diana Barrett, have paid a recorded $12.5 million for this landmarked house at 345 Pendleton Lane in Midtown Palm Beach.

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

Waterfront is the name of the game these days in real estate and that means even the City of West Palm Beach's above-ground drinking water supply is being eyed as an area for high-rise condos. Because what could go wrong with large-scale development on the shores of an already vulnerable open body of water that feeds the taps of more than 120,000 people?

Move along. Nothing to see here.

Along those lines, there was a collective gasp in the newsroom — meaning my cubicle — when a West Palm Beach staff report came out recommending AGAINST a high-rise development on the shores of the Lake Worth Lagoon. A cage match between the developer and a historic neighborhood opposing the construction will play out tonight (Dec. 19) at the planning board meeting, which can be watched on the city's YouTube channel.

Get your vodka and popcorn because this is will be must-see TV! Or you can just read about it here later. 🤷‍♀️

Stay up to date on South Florida's sizzling real estate market and sign up for The Dirt weekly newsletter, delivered every Tuesday! Exclusively for Palm Beach Post subscribers.

Another showdown may be in the works, and this is purely speculation, between historic home king Bob Vila and the Town of Palm Beach's Landmarks Preservation Commission. Vila just bought a landmarked home that had been in the same family for nearly 50 years. In any case, Vila is used to smack-downs over renovations in Palm Beach. He's a former chairman of the town's powerful Architectural Commission, or ARCOM as we say in the biz.

I don't know about you but my imagination is running wild thinking about when the last major reno was done on the Vila's new home. Please let it be the 80s. 🤞 The Dirt loves it some mirrored walls and curvy furniture.

Come on Jeff Bezos

In this June 6, 2019, file photo Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.

Is there a mathematical limit to just how much money, wealth, power, celebrity and ego can fit on one 18-mile-long barrier island? Because adding Jeff Bezos to the mix in Palm Beach may cause a serious disturbance in the force.

Palm Beach Daily News luxury reporter Darrell Hofheinz digs into the possibility that Bezos may be perusing Palm Beach after The New York Post noted it in a column. Apparently billionaire Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez have been seen eating out with other celebs on the island, which we all know is an irrefutable signal the couple is about to plunk down $300 million for an oceanfront estate. 🙄

New Delray Beach eateries include a serving of Fruity Pebbles chicken & waffles

The Fruity Pebbles chicken and waffles option is a big seller for the brunch crowd at American Social Bar & Kitchen.

Senior business reporter Alexandra Clough's thorough story on new restaurants heading to a busy area of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach delves into the moves by American Social Bar & Kitchen and Roka Hula. There's also news on Salt7, which is still open but with a tweaked menu.

But an in depth investigative look by The Dirt revealed a menu item at American Social that is so feared by nutritionists that it is banned in multiple countries (not really) — the Fruity Pebbles chicken & waffles. Fried chicken with a nostalgic sugary cereal, mascarpone and maple syrup? Sign. Me. Up. I'll take a side of Ozempic also please.

Love Legos? Have we got an apartment for you

Lakewood Village by Renco USA is one of three complexes bringing a combined 400 apartments into Palm Springs, Florida, a town of 27,000 people long dominated by single-family homes.

Palm Springs is getting three new multifamily developments, AKA apartment buildings. One apartment called the "Lego Project" is the first in the country built out of interlocking molded blocks that look like Legos.

Legos? Um, OK. Sounds interesting. The blocks are stacked on top of each other and glued together with a resin. The developer says the Lego-style building can be built in five or six weeks and can withstand a Cat 5 hurricane. Sounds like an answer to our housing constraints and a great construction model for South Florida residents. You first.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: New restaurants coming to Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach include American Social