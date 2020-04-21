Is Condor Petroleum Inc.'s (TSE:CPI) CEO Pay Fair?

Don Streu has been the CEO of Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI) since 2008. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Don Streu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Condor Petroleum Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$21m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$446k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$375k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$281m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$220k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Condor Petroleum stands. On an industry level, roughly 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Condor Petroleum pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, in comparison to the wider industry.

As you can see, Don Streu is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Condor Petroleum Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Condor Petroleum has changed over time.

Is Condor Petroleum Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Condor Petroleum Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 58% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 56% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Condor Petroleum Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 65%, Condor Petroleum Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Condor Petroleum Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. Considering positive per-share earnings movement, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. On another note, Condor Petroleum has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.