Conduct hearing opens in Gordon case

Apr. 5—BOWLING GREEN — The attorney representing the state Judicial Conduct Commission opened the hearing against Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon Monday with lengthy questioning of Gordon over allegations that she abused her position.

While the questioning was wide-ranging, the focus most of the day was on allegations Gordon had used her position as a judge to assist her adult son in resolving criminal charges against him.

Gordon denied the allegations repeatedly, saying she hadn't attempted to influence decisions in her son's cases.

Gordon did admit to making mistakes while attempting to support her son, who she said previously has suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues.

"In looking back at the past six years, I'm humble enough to realize I've made mistakes," Gordon told commissioners.

Gordon said, "I realize I'm always a judge," even when acting as a parent.

The complaint the JCC filed against Gordon last year include allegations she attempted to use her position to get her son, Dalton Gordon, into substance abuse treatment and to get criminal charges against him resolved.

The complaint also alleges Julie Gordon destroyed evidence by deleting text messages, that she improperly gave court appointments to the attorney handling her son's case, and that she mismanaged her courtroom by allowing staff to perform drug tests and by keeping parents and children in court all day and into the night at times.

"The case before us today is a serious one," said Jeffrey Mando, the Covington attorney presenting the case for the JCC. "From our investigation, the circumstances are very grave."

In his questioning, Mando asked Gordon about instances where she had texted with Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter about her son's cases.

Mando said, because Gordon was a judge, and Porter practiced in her court, her words would have carried weight with him.

"You're a sitting judge and you're suggesting one way the case (against Dalton Gordon) can be resolved," Mando said.

Gordon said the plan in that case didn't come from her, and that it would have been better for her husband to talk about the case with Porter.

During phone calls between Julie Gordon and Dalton Gordon recorded when he was in the Daviess County Detention Center played in court Monday, Julie Gordon discusses the possibility of deleting her son's Facebook and Messenger accounts. Gordon said she was trying to protect her younger children from seeing things on phones Dalton Gordon had used, and that he was sometimes using the children's phones.

"There was nothing about evidence" deleted from the phones, Gordon said. When asked about the conversation, Gordon said, "It would never have occurred to me it could be taken out of context like that."

Gordon denied her texts had any effect on Porter's handling of her son's cases.

"No one is going to tell (Porter) to do something he doesn't want to do," she said.

Later, she said, "If anything, he would be less responsive to me" than to the average citizen.

Mando said Gordon also advocated to Porter that records be sealed, to prevent the details from being public.

During a particular case in District Court, a tape of a hearing shows Daviess District Judge Daniel "Nick" Burlew II telling Dalton Gordon he had met with Julie Gordon about his case. The release plan discussed in that hearing was a plan Julie Gordon had written, Mando said.

On one of the phone conversations recorded by the jail, Gordon tells her son, "If I don't propose something, they are going to come up with something on their own."

Gordon said she did discuss a plan with her son's defense attorney Clay Wilkey and Porter, but denied meeting Burlew the day before the hearing to discuss her son's case.

Gordon had the authority to appoint Guardian ad Litems, who are attorneys assigned to family court cases for a fee. Administrative Office of the Courts records say Gordon appointed Wilkey as Guardian Ad Litem 366 times between 2018 and 2021, while he was representing her son on cases.

Mando said Gordon deleted text messages between her and Wilkey that the JCC investigator obtained through a subpoena of Wilkey's messages. That occurred in October of last year, after the JCC had launched its investigation.

Gordon said that was because she was about to go on vacation and her phone memory was full.

Mando will continue presenting the JCC's case on Tuesday, which is expected to include witnesses who have been ordered to testify. Gordon will also have a chance to be questioned by her own attorney in response to Mando's questions on Monday.

After the JCC finishes its case, Gordon's attorney R. Kent Westberry, will present her case.

JCC officials have allocated up to five days for the full proceeding.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse