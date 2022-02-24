Conductor with close ties to Putin out of Vienna Philharmonic US tour

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Valery Gergiev
    Russian conductor and opera company director
Russian President Vladimir Putin Valery Gergiev visit an exhibition at Russian military headquarters in 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin Valery Gergiev visit an exhibition at Russian military headquarters in 2018


Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will no longer lead the Vienna Philharmonic in the orchestra's U.S. tour, The Associated Press reported amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The tour, which will consist of five concerts across the country, is set to begin Friday at Carnegie Hall in New York.

"This change was made due to recent world events," Carnegie Hall spokeswoman Synneve Carlino said of Gergiev's release from the tour, according to the AP.

Vienna Philharmonic spokesman Ron Boling said that the orchestra refused to reveal whether the release was initiated by the Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall or Gergiev himself.

Gergiev, music director of the Mariinsky Theatre located in St. Petersburg, Russia, has regularly voiced support for Putin, who ordered an invasion of Ukraine to begin Thursday.

Gergiev, 68, was awarded with a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize after the honor was reinstated by Putin in 2013.

Gergiev's parting with the tour follows a letter from Teatro alla Scala, a theater in Milan, that asked Gergiev to release a statement in favor of peace in Ukraine before he was allowed to conduct as planned in the city.

"We are asking him to take a clear position against this invasion, and in the case in which he doesn't do it, we are constrained to renounce the collaboration," said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, according to the AP. "It is clear that the culture can go on other levels, but in front of such a situation we need to act."

Gergiev is scheduled to conduct Tchaikovsky's "The Queen of Spades" in Milan March 5.

Denis Matsuev, a Russian pianist for the Vienna Philharmonic, will not perform in his scheduled position Friday at Carnegie Hall. Matsuev said he supported Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Gergiev is chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic in Germany in addition to his work directing the White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: ‘Our brothers did this to us’: Ukrainians are sheltering in place — or heading to the front lines

    One high-level Kyiv official asserted to me that they had foiled several Russian plots, including one during a peaceful demonstration in front of the presidential building. ‘These so-called protesters had a gallon of blood; one was dressed in a medical gown. It seemed they tried to make a movie showing one person laying down and medical staff desperately trying to help them.’

  • Now is the perfect time for US energy producers to step up if Europe cuts its reliance on Russia, Citadel chief Ken Griffin says

    Griffin wrote in the WSJ that Russian oil and gas sales largely fund its military. The US can help allies decrease their investment in that industry.

  • Congress wants to oust Russia from U.N. Security Council

    A resolution calling to kick Russia off the U.N. Security Council for its invasion of Ukraine — which has virtually no chance of being enforced — is circulating among House members from both parties, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The development comes as a recessed Congress tries to assert its role in punishing Russia. It whiffed on passing a sanctions package before the invasion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The resolution is be

  • Russia attack on Ukraine reverberates in energy-rich Gulf

    Russia's assault on Ukraine is reverberating in the energy-rich Gulf, where top oil and gas producers face economic and political dilemmas in easing sky-high prices and alleviating shortages in Europe.

  • Blinken: U.S. believes Moscow made plans to 'inflict widespread human rights abuses' in Ukraine

    Blinken: U.S. believes Moscow made plans to 'inflict widespread human rights abuses' in Ukraine

  • China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' as island raises alert level

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis. The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.

  • Biden hits Russia with tough export curbs, slashing access to global tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts. The controls, announced by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, rely on a dramatic expansion of the so-called Foreign Direct Product Rule, forcing companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a license from the United States before shipping to Russia.

  • Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations

    Russia has agreed to postpone some debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until 2027, its lower house of parliament said on Tuesday, just days after the two countries announced they would deepen ties amid the spiraling Ukraine crisis. The loans, worth $2.3 billion and provided to Cuba by Russia between 2006 and 2019, helped underwrite investments in power generation, metals and transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from the lower house, or Duma. On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers ratified an agreement, originally signed with Cuban counterparts in Havana in 2021, that amended the loan terms, the statement said.

  • How to donate to the Ukrainian army

    As the world watches Russia invade Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help the besieged country. One somewhat unusual call is emerging from Ukrainian civilians and international organizations: Help fund the Ukrainian army.

  • 2022 NHL trade deadline: Bruins acquire rights to Michael Callahan from Coyotes

    The Boston Bruins have made a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, but it doesn't involve Jakob Chychrun or Phil Kessel.

  • Canada’s Trudeau speaks with Zelensky and levels harsher sanctions against Putin regime

    ASSOCIATED PRESS OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with President Zelensky and says Canada is imposing more severe sanctions. Also see: Biden’s new sanctions against ...

  • The parts of America paying closest attention to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Data: Google Trends; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosRussia's talk of invading Ukraine has now captured America's attention, although residents in some congressional districts are paying closer attention than others, according to new Google Trends data and analysis.Why it matters: Some Republicans criticized President Biden on Tuesday for not taking stronger actions. Some Democrats have largely supported his focus on diplomacy. It's unclear how much the issue will affect the midterms in November — but ri

  • Oakland mayor: Defund the police push went ‘too far’

    But she noted that investments in housing, public health and behavioral health would drive down crime rates.

  • Biden suggests US will release oil from reserves 'as conditions warrant'

    President Biden suggested on Thursday that the U.S. may release oil from its strategic reserve after prices soared amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a speech delivered Thursday addressing the developing conflict between Russia and the former Soviet state, Biden said that he was coordinating with both oil producing and oil consuming nations, and that the U.S. could release oil of its own. "We are actively working with countries around the...

  • NATO leader calls Russian attack 'brutal act of war'; Snow sighted in Scottsdale; Navajo community members oppose planned helium project

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; unemployment rolls smallest in 52 years

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly more than expected last week, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining traction. The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed unemployment rolls shrinking to levels last seen in 1970, underscoring the tightening labor market conditions. "Beyond weekly moves, we see the downtrend in filings persisting as virus-related disruptions continue to dissipate and businesses return to more normal operations," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

  • Asheville police: Sneaker sale gone bad, 18 year old arrested for armed robbery

    An Asheville teen faces charges in relation to the robbery of two people at gunpoint during the sale of a pair of tennis shoes.

  • People Show February 24, 2002

    TONIGHT ON PEOPLE, HALYNA HUTCHINS' HUSBAND ON HIS WIFE'S DEATH ON THE SET OF 'RUST'...A NEW THEORY ON BOB SAGET'S DEATH... USHER ON FASHION, BABIES.. .AND WOULD HE EVER DO A SUPERBOWL HALF TIME SHOW?

  • Mass arrests reported as Russians protest Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

    Facing a prohibition on protests, many Russians voiced their opposition to the country's invasion of Ukraine

  • Paul Farmer reshaped public health - and the way I think about Jesus

    Remembering Paul Farmer, an North Carolina doctor who changed the way the world treats sick people worldwide. | Opinion