Conduit Holdings (LON:CRE) investors are sitting on a loss of 24% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) share price is down 26% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 2.0%. Conduit Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 10.0% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 7.0% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Conduit Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Conduit Holdings saw its revenue grow by 93,576%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 26% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Conduit Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.0% in the last year, Conduit Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 3.9% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Conduit Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Conduit Holdings you should be aware of.

