Conehatta man sentenced for sexual abuse of child

Sep. 27—A Conehatta man was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual abuse of child less than 12 years of age, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, sexually abused a 12-year-old female child.

A bill of information filed in May of 2022 charged Hickman with abusive sexual contact of a minor under the age of 12. Hickman subsequently pled guilty to the charge.

United States Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian Burns.