Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, to hold line on taxes in 2024

Dec. 11—DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. — Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, may replace as many as three worn-down vehicles next year, but the township's 2024 budget won't require a tax increase to do it, Supervisor Chairman Steve Buncich said.

The approximately $4.8 million budget is $500,000 larger than the township's 2023 budget.

The 2024 amount was also driven higher by increased wage and benefit costs.

But given the fact that employee contracts run for multiple years, Buncich said, township officials weren't surprised by the growing total.

"We have rising costs, but it's pretty standard from where we've been in recent years," he said.

Township officials have worked to control costs in areas in which it's possible to keep expenses from getting too inflated, Buncich added.

"We separate the 'wants' from the 'needs.' We have a list of wants ... but we understand that, in the end, it's the taxpayer that would be paying for them," he said.

2024 will mark the 10th straight year in which Conemaugh Township kept taxes unchanged.

More than $50,000 has been set aside for a new Ford Explorer to replace the police department's oldest vehicle.

Funds have also been set aside to replace two Ford F-550 trucks used by the township's road crew to maintain and plow roads, Buncich said.

"With the trucks, they're out in (bad) weather, and over time, that just deteriorates everything," Buncich said.

The current plan is to keep all of the vehicles in use through one more winter before replacing them. Given lingering delays on equipment purchases, it could be six months before a vehicle that the township purchases is delivered, Buncich said.

The township's police budget is set at $725,000 next year, while the highway budget is set at $773,458, the tentative budget shows.

Buncich said it's possible the township could use leftover federal American Rescue Plan dollars to upgrade its municipal building in 2024, but no decisions have been made. Much of the building, including the windows, is original to the structure, and township officials are looking to see how projected energy savings could help cover the investment, he said.

Officials in Benson Borough had not posted a tentative budget as of Thursday, Secretary Lisa Rhode said.

Rhode said she was unsure when the budget would be posted, but council was scheduled to meet Dec. 20. By statute, Pennsylvania municipalities must properly post and then adopt a final budget by Dec. 31.