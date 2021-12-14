A Conemaugh Township teacher resigns, charged after exposing himself in his office

A Conemaugh Township elementary school teacher has resigned after police charged him Dec. 8 with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said in a probable-cause affidavit that he was contacted by Conemaugh Township Elementary School on Dec. 3 about a faculty member. He was told that another staff member had seen Jacob Adam Feathers with his genitals exposed.

"It is a personnel issue, so I can't comment further, but the employee has resigned his position with the district," school Superintendent Thomas Kakabar said Tuesday. "He no longer works here."

Conemaugh Township Area School District administration makes decisions about what to do with teachers and students after they are charged with offenses there.

The affidavit states that the 33-year-old teacher was observed in his office, which is located in the gymnasium area of the school, masturbating at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 1.

"The (area) is open to any faculty/student that is in this school and was (witnessed) by another faculty member that was interviewed and confirmed what she saw," Zangaglia wrote. "This faculty member had a 9-year-old student with her at the time of the incident."

Feathers, a Johnstown resident, was initially scheduled to go before Boswell District Judge Susan Mankamyer. His case was transferred instead to the office of Windber District Judge Bill Seger.

His preliminary hearing before Seger has not yet been scheduled. No defense attorney is listed on the court docket.

