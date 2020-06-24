Conestoga Capital Advisors Expands Equity Investment Team

WAYNE, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has announced the addition of Ted Chang, CFA®, as Assistant Portfolio Manager for the firm's Mid Cap Growth strategy. Ted will also serve as an Equity Analyst, researching and qualifying investment ideas for Conestoga's Small, SMid and Mid Cap Growth products.

Robert Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner/Portfolio Manager, stated, "Ted's experience in researching Small and SMid Cap Growth equities as well as managing Mid Cap Growth equities strengthens our resources within this segment of the market. We believe our clients will be well served by the addition of Ted to the investment team."

Ted brings 12 years of investment experience to the team, most recently as Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Thornburg Investment Management. At Thornburg, Ted was Co-Portfolio Manager for their Core Growth Fund (THIGX) and All Cap Growth strategies. Prior to joining Thornburg, Ted served as a research analyst at 300 North Capital in Pasadena, CA, where he worked with Conestoga's Co-Portfolio Manager Derek Johnston and covered domestic industrials and materials stocks. Before joining 300 North Capital, Ted held positions with Zurich Financial Services and QuinStreet. Ted holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a BA in Political Science.

"I am excited to re-connect with Ted after working together for several years at 300 North Capital," added Derek Johnston, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Conestoga. "Ted's investment style is very similar to Conestoga's high-quality and conservative growth philosophy."

Ted Chang added, "The boutique culture and investment approach of Conestoga were very attractive to me as I considered this change. I am looking forward to supporting the firm's Small and SMid Cap strategies and preparing the Mid Cap Growth strategy for future growth."

Ted's hiring marks the expansion of the firm's equity investment team to seven professionals who have an average of 19 years' experience. The firm has managed Mid Cap Growth equities since 2010, with a separate account track record that now surpasses 10 years. "We plan to expand our Mid Cap Growth offering in the years ahead, and Ted's addition ensures that we have the requisite human resources and talent to support the strategy," said Mark Clewett, Managing Partner and President.

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $5 billion in Micro, Small, SMid and Mid Cap growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of May 31, 2020. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conestoga-capital-advisors-expands-equity-investment-team-301082429.html

SOURCE Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC