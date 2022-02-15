Conestoga High School Calls Emergency Virtual Day

Conestoga High School had a virtual instructional day Monday out of an abundance of caution after threatening statements were made, according to an announcement on the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District website.

“Based on the messages we have seen and threatening statements directed toward other students, we are concerned about student safety,” according to the statement.

The students will return to school on Tuesday on a two-hour delay after a police investigation concluded the statements were not criminal.

The students will be required to wear a mask pending the outcome of the school board reconsideration later this month.

On Sunday, the school notified parents that the district is working with police on reports of racial and homophobic slurs.

The slurs reportedly occurred over the issue of wearing masks in school to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The school district requires masking in the high school in accordance with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students on Friday gathered outside the school to protest Conestoga’s mask mandate, according to the school newspaper, SPOKE.news.

“It has been our goal throughout the school year to prioritize in-person instruction and we are disappointed that the topic of masking and resulting incivility of some has compromised our ability to safely operate school tomorrow,” the statement said.

Tredyffrin Police Lt. Tyler Moyer said Monday afternoon that police reviewed three incidents and concluded that no criminal charges will be filed.

Moyer said the students will be returning to school on Tuesday. He added that police will be present on Tuesday at the high school.

“We looked into everything and determined nothing was criminal,” Moyer said. “There are no active threats.”

In a letter the parents posted on the district’s website Tuesday night, Dr. Richard Gusick, superintendent, and Dr. Amy Meisinger, principal, said the district Is continuing to investigate other matters that have been reported to school officials.

Story continues

What happens when the students return Tuesday

According to letter sent to parents on Tuesday night:

The district will address the student body during homeroom to review expectations and provide reassurance that support is available.

The district will remind students harmful speech, including racist or homophobic speech, has no place at Conestoga, or anywhere in TESD, and will not be tolerated.

Counselors will offer support rooms for students with concerns.

The students will be asked to refrain from further organized gatherings during school and remain in class.

The district asked parents and guardians for help by taking these actions:

Encourage civility and discourage participation in inflammatory social media.

Emphasize the importance of following school rules to enable in-person instruction.

Encourage your child to seek out the adult support provided in school when needed.

This article originally appeared on the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch