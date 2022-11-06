Conesville man gets 8 years mandatory prison time for meth dealing

COSHOCTON − A Conesville man was sentenced for drug trafficking recently in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Cale Hepner, 37, was indicted in April with two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree felonies, from incidents on March 21 and 28 within the vicinity of a school. A third charge of the same for April 1 noted it took place within the vicinity of a juvenile.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Hepner was the subject of a traffic stop on April 1 while a passenger in a 2008 Ford Focus. He was wanted on an active warrant. K-9 Officer Charli made an indication on the vehicle and it was searched. Recovered were suspected drugs, scales, baggies and a large amount of cash. A woman and two children were also in the vehicle.

The pre-sentence investigation noted the first two incidents took place at Hepner's home, which is approximately 568 feet from Conesville Elementary School.

Hepner entered guilty pleas to the charges on Oct. 17 with the agreement of dropping forfeiture of $942 from count three of the indictment. The state also agreed to take no position on sentencing or oppose a pre-sentencing investigation as part of plea negotiations.

Hepner was sentenced to an indefinite term of 7 to 10.5 years in prison on the first two counts of the indictment and 8 to 12 years on the third count, with the minimum term mandatory. The time will be served concurrently. Hepner will also serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control. He was granted credit for 217 days of local incarceration.

Hepner did not speak during the sentencing hearing. His attorney, Edward Itayim, only asked that Batchelor go with the 7 to 10.5 years term discussed during the change of plea hearing. Reading from the transcript of that hearing, Batchelor said he would "strongly consider" it, but it wasn't promised. Batchelor noted the extra time for count three of the indictment was because children were present.

"Not only did you have the drugs in the car, methamphetamine in excess of the bulk amount, but you also had scales in there as well. And, regretfully, you had two children in the car with you. That's my concern," Batchelor said.

Batchelor said the pre-sentence investigation wasn't good for Hepner. He noted Hepner had a previous conviction for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, in 2019. Court records indicate he was also previously convicted of two counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies, with one in 2003 and the other in 2007.

Initially, Batchelor was going to impose a five year driver's license suspension, but Itayim pointed out that Hepner was a passenger in the vehicle and not driving. Batchelor rescinded the suspension and noted a driver's license would be important for Hepner upon release from prison in order to get a job.

"You've worked before. You know how to work. You don't need to do this," Batchelor told Hepner, referencing dealing drugs. "You need to figure this out. The sentence imposed here is about punishment. You're going to do your punishment and then get out of prison. Then, hopefully you would have changed at some point while you're incarcerated."

