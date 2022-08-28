Conesville man indicted with vehicular homicide

COSHOCTON − A Conesville man has been indicted by a Coshocton County Grand Jury in relation to the death of a Coshocton man in a traffic crash.

Dashawn M. Hale, 20, was indicted for two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree felonies, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug of abuse or a combination, first-degree misdemeanors, from an incident on April 24. He tested positive for marijuana.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the wreck occurred at the intersection of Ohio 16 and Ohio 83 in Jackson Township. Authorities reported Hale failed to yield the right of way while driving a 2017 Jeep Compass, causing a 2006 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle driven by Kyle Bookless, 48, to strike the Jeep.

Bookless was thrown from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene. Hale had two passengers in the Jeep and they were all treated for minor injuries at Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

Hale is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

Pair indicted for robbing auto shops

A Coshocton man and woman were indicted with nine counts each related to breaking into and stealing items from two local auto shops.

Amber D. Quinn, 37, and James C.E. Fisher, 48, were indicted with two counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies, two counts of safecracking, fourth-degree felonies, possession of criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.

The criminal tools in question were a pry bar and sheet.

The first incident occurred on May 16 at Rick's Auto Sales and Repair on South Second Street. Taken were a 2015 GMC Arcadia and a 2009 Honda Accord.

The second incident was on Aug. 4 at Coshocton City Tire on Pine Street and involved theft of a 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

Quinn is incarcerated at the Coshocton Justice Center on a $5,000 bond and Fisher is being held on a $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Conesville man indicted with vehicular homicide