Conexon launches turnkey marketing service to support electric cooperatives delivering high-speed fiber internet to rural communities

Conexon
·3 min read

Portfolio of solutions equips co-ops with breadth of customer education, communications resources, and creative branding and design services

Kansas City Mo., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon has launched a portfolio of end-to-end marketing services and resources to foster electric cooperative success in the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business.

Leveraging decades of telecommunications marketing, strategic communications and FTTH deployment experience, Conexon’s solutions include expert consultation and co-op support resources, branding, design and website development and, underpinning the solutions, its Conexon Marketing Hub.

The Conexon Marketing Hub is a proprietary software platform specifically designed for cooperatives to provide all the resources needed to effectively market FTTH service. This includes campaigns designed to maximize subscriber acquisition, along with the information, education and support to foster positive subscriber experiences. Conexon Marketing Hub materials are currently in use by multiple cooperatives with a combined membership of over 350,000.

“We are excited to utilize the Conexon Marketing Hub to access communication materials that will promote our fiber project and the CoastConnect brand,” said Ron Barnes, CEO of Mississippi’s Coast Electric Power Association and its fiber entity CoastConnect. “Although we have a talented communications team, the Hub will help us save valuable time by accessing customizable fiber videos, bill inserts, graphics, social media campaigns and more with the click of a mouse. This allows us to focus on strategy and other elements of the project without spending hours to create these tactical marketing materials internally.”

In addition to the Marketing Hub, Conexon’s services include:

  • A complimentary specially-designed member preregistration tool that allows a co-op to efficiently gauge interest in FTTH services from members and engage with them about offerings

  • A team of cooperative marketing support managers, each of whom serves as a turnkey marketing resource for our co-op clients

  • Logo, branding and website design services

"For Cookson Hills’ board and employees, broadband is not a new concept. However, learning to build a broadband program from the ground up is a new concept,” Juli Orme, GM of Oklahoma’s Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative and fiber entity Cookson Hills Connect, said. “Conexon has proven to us that its marketing team has experience and expertise that our team can draw from. Instead of jumping in head first, we are utilizing this opportunity to learn from Conexon’s team, which will help us become more knowledgeable in this field. This collaboration will also allow us to become stronger to better assist our future customers when they need us the most."

“Over the years I’ve worked with electric cooperatives, I’ve consistently seen a lack of affordable, effective resources to help them market fiber networks to their members,” Abby Carere, Conexon vice president, marketing and sales, said. “Our turnkey marketing services answer that with a rich portfolio of customizable creative campaigns for every stage of a build and expert support resources, all priced to fit well within co-op marketing budgets. We are extremely pleased to offer this to our clients.”

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is composed of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project’s conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted nearly 200 electric cooperatives, nearly 50 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 150,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S. The company has secured more than a quarter of a billion dollars in federal and state grants for its clients.

CONTACT: Cynthia Parks Conexon 9135266912 cindy.parks@conexon.us


