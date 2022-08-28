Coney Island Boardwalk shooting leaves one man dead and four people wounded

A wild shooting on the Coney Island boardwalk left one man dead and four people wounded, police said Sunday.

Shots rang out just before midnight when at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd that had gathered to enjoy the seaside night on the Riegelmann Boardwalk near W. 29th St., cops said.

A 42-year-old man shot in the back was taken by medics to NYU Langone Hospital —Brooklyn, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

A 49-year-old woman shot in the right leg, a 46-year-old male struck in the left leg, a 34-year-old woman hit in the right foot and an unidentified man blasted in the left leg were all take to the same hospital and are expected to recover, police said.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been established. It was unclear who the intended target was.