Coney Island boardwalk shooting wounds 5, 1 critically

NEW YORK — A shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Sunday morning, wounding five people, one of them critically, police said.

The attacker opened fire on a crowd standing near W. 20th Street on the Reigelmann Boardwalk about 2 a.m., police said. Police recovered 28 shell casings on the scene, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, is in critical condition at Coney Island Hospital, shot in the back. A second man, 19, went to the same hospital with a gunshot to his left leg.

The other three victims went to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn: two women, ages 27 and 26, who were both shot in the left leg, and a 36-year-old man shot in the chin. All three were in stable condition, cops said.

Police were still looking for the shooter Sunday morning. The victims weren’t immediately forthcoming with detectives about who may have shot them, an NYPD spokesman said.

———