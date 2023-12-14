Coney Island to close permanently at end of year, park announces

Coney Island and Sunlite Pool are set to close at the end of the year.

Coney Island announced Thursday that they will permanently cease operations on Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Coney Island will become a “cutting-edge destination music venue,” they announced.

Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio's Coney Island to close at end of year