What to do with Coney Island gift cards? Officials 'making progress' toward solution

Coney Island says it is working on a solution for gift card holders unable redeem their cards before the park's permanent closure Dec. 31.

With Coney Island's closure nearing, some might be wondering what to do with their outstanding gift cards if they can't use them before the 137-year-old park shuts down for good on Dec. 31.

The answer? Well, that's not quite clear yet.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Coney Island officials said the park is "making progress toward an overall gift card solution moving forward."

Anyone who has a Coney Island gift card, or who is gifted one during the holidays, can still redeem it for in-person admission to the park's annual Nights of Lights event, which runs from dusk until 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.

Coney Island says it has already completed the process of issuing refunds to 2024 season pass holders.

Credit card and payment plan refunds should appear within the next five to seven business days, while cash and check refunds will be mailed to the pass holder's address.

"Thank you, loyal patrons, for your support over the years. We will miss your smiles and enthusiasm. We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families," the statement reads. "We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made Coney Island a special place for all of us."

Gift card holders should check www.coneyislandpark.com for updates, park officials said.

