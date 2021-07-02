Coney Island security guard arrested after go-kart brawl leaves student in coma: police

Peter Aitken
·2 min read

A Brooklyn college student is in critical condition after hitting his head on the pavement at the Coney Island amusement park during an altercation Tuesday with a security guard, police said.

New York City police arrested Rayon Lovett, 34, in the assault of the 21-year-old student, whose name was not released to the press.

The student was on a date with a 19-year-old female at Coney Island when Lovett purportedly tried to eject the couple for seemingly reckless behavior on the go-karts. The couple allegedly dangled their legs over the side of the ride, which prompted Lovett to yell at them, police said.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: INFANT AMONG 9 PEOPLE WOUNDED IN SHOOTINGS, RAISING CONCERNS AHEAD OF JULY 4 WEEKEND

Lovett then tried to physically remove the student, eventually striking him several times in the head until the student fell and hit his head on the pavement, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police responded to the initial call of an injured male at 7:30 p.m. After the student was taken to NYU Langone for treatement, police were again called at 9:00 p.m. by the date, who reported the assault, the NYPD said.

CALIFORNIA HOMICIDES JUMPED 31% LAST YEAR, STATE REPORT SAYS

Lovette was initially charged with second- and third-degree assault, DCPI spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason told Fox News.

However, prosecutors declined to pursue charges after video of the confrontation appeared to show the student as the aggressor, going chest-to-chest with the security guard, the New York Daily News reported. The two then started fighting, with the student receiving more severe injuries.

PHILADELPHIA VIOLENCE: GIRL AMONG 2 KILLED IN SHOOTINGS; 8 HURT

"There’s insufficient evidence at this time to prove that the guard was not justified in using force to defend himself," said Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to gather evidence."

The student remains in critical condition, with doctors needing to drain blood from the front of his head to relieve pressure and perform surgery on a skull fracture. His family said he is connected to a ventilator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was studying computer engineering at SUNY Albany.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NBA rumors: One exec is iffy about Ben Simmons trade to Portland Trail Blazers

    Ben Simmons could be on the move this summer, but a rival exec has some questions about the most obvious destination. By Adam Hermann

  • Family of four, economics student, police chief's mother among Florida condo victims

    Those recovered from the rubble in the oceanside town of Surfside and identified by police included the wife and two young daughters of a sales manager whose body was already found, the mother of a local police chief, a Costa Rica-born accountant and a young Puerto Rican graphic artist who refused to let a disability dampen his spirits. Marcus Guara, 52, had just started a new job in November as regional sales manager at Kassatex New York, a maker of towels, linens and other textiles, according to his social media posts. Late on Wednesday, police said they had found his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4.

  • A pregnant heptathlete competed in Olympic trials in nearly 100-degree heat to show what women are capable of

    Lindsay Flach, a US heptathlete, raced in Eugene, Oregon, where temperatures were soaring. She wanted to end her athletic career on her terms.

  • North Macedonia park vote offers hope for lynx

    These mountains will soon form a new national park as voted by the North Macedonian parliament after more than 27 years of debate. Why have they done it? To lure back the Lynx. This is the historic hunting ground of the Balkan Lynx.They need hundreds of kilometres to roam, but poaching and illegal logging have shrunk the populations of the Balkan Lynx down to fewer than 50 adults. Conservationists also note that some rural cafeterias across the Balkans still display lynx hunting trophies. The sub-species of the Eurasian lynx was listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered in 2015 -- the final category before extinction in the wild. The United Nations Environment Programme confirmed the parliament vote to create the 'Shar Mountain National Park'and called the decision "historic".(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME (UNEP) COORDINATION SPECIALIST OF THE PROJECT AT VIENNA INTERNATIONAL CENTRE, SONJA GEBERT, SAYING:"So, in essence, you have a mountain that is trans-boundary, that is of crucial and significant importance to European biodiversity, so it is not just national biodiversity, or regional, but European. This is the last place where the wild lynx lives, the Balkan lynx, brown bear, numerous other species." As well as being the last home of the Balkan Lynx, the range contained the brown bear and numerous other species Since the park borders others in Albania and Kosovo, the move will create one of Europe's largest trans-boundary protected areas of more than 2,400 square kilometres."It's a huge achievement for nature, it's a huge achievement for people. But, last but not least, I want to say that we will continue because we already have upcoming projects approved that will then ensure that this national park is not a so called 'paper-park', or a park that is only designated on paper."

  • How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer

    As you hit the beach this Fourth of July weekend, remember to be mindful of sharks. Just this week, shark attacks were reported in North Carolina, Southern California and Northern California. There were 33 unprovoked shark attacks on humans in the United States last year, including three which were fatal, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • 2 dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire on city water employees in Spartanburg

    The suspected shooter is believed to be dead.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • Kentucky man who was convicted in homicide but pardoned must stay in jail, judge rules

    A prosecutor had argued it would be dangerous to release Patrick Baker.

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

    A father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food, the Journal News reported. It remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter, the newspaper reported. Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after the Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover, the Journal News reported.