Coney Island shopkeeper from Yemen bashed with metal pipes by gang of white men in racist attack

An outraged community is rallying behind a beloved Brooklyn convenience store owner from Yemen who was bashed with metal pipes by a gang of white strangers in an unprovoked racist attack.

“They said ‘Where is the sand n——r?’” a battered Jamal Sawaid said outside his store, the Asiri Convenience & Smoke Shop on Mermaid Ave. in Coney Island as he described the horrifying Saturday afternoon attack.

“I raised my head to smile and they hit me,” the 58-year-old Yemenese immigrant said Monday, surrounded by supporters demanding a swift arrest.

Cops have released surveillance images of the suspects in the 2:20 p.m. attack on Sawaid.

The men, armed with metal pipes and batons, came in and started cursing out Sawaid and an employee before attacking, a police source said.

“I was yelling and I tried to run out but they blocked me,” said the store keeper, who has had his shop for more than 20 years. “They don’t let me go. (One) was jumping on the counter and he keep on hitting me and hitting me.”

“They hit me more than three, four, five times in the head,” he added. “I have no problem in my community with anyone. I never see these people in my life.”

Sawaid and another worker managed to escape their attackers and run out of the store. The attackers scrambled, with four last seen running down Mermaid Ave. They ultimately fled the area in a white pick-up truck.

The Coney Island shopkeeper and his employee suffered minor injuries and were treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The clash, police say, was unprovoked. Detectives are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

Sawaid’s son Salah, who lives in Virginia, was on a video call with the smoke shop owner when the attack occurred.

“All his face is blood,” Salah, 29, recalled. “I said ‘What happened? What happened?’”

The store owner’s wife was across the street talking to another local shopkeeper. The two were chatting about crime in the neighborhood when she returned to the store and found her husband covered in blood.

“I ran back here to find out he was in the ambulance [and the] store was closed,” Marie Shahzada, Sawaid’s wife, said. “You can imagine the panic that went through my head.”

“They wanted him dead,” Shahzada, 45, said about the attackers. “When you see how they went over the counter, how they went over the shelf, they wanted him dead.”

Sawaid reopened his store on Monday to an outpouring of support from neighbors, customers, area merchants and civic leaders.

“Jamal is a business owner but he’s more than that to me. He’s been a friend,” Assemblywoman Dr. Mathylde Frontus (D-Brooklyn) said outside Sawaid’s store Monday. “This is the last person on earth who deserves this kind of hatred and vitriol.”

Ahmed Mohamed, the president of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said while the city was shut down during the COVID pandemic Sawaid kept his store open “to make sure that the community is getting what they need.”

“This is an attack on all of us,” Mohamed said.

“Let’s call this what it was. It was a hate crime,” Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) said. “Someone saw something. Help us, come forward and tell us what you saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.