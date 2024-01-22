Coney Island's former amusement park area getting new name after closure

The former Coney Island park area will soon have a new name.

The amusement park area of the 137-year-old theme park, which closed Dec. 31, is being renamed Riverbend Park, Kathrine Nero, director of media at Game Day Communications, said in an email Monday.

Music and Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, purchased Coney Island late last year and said it plans to transform the site into a $118 million music venue and entertainment campus. It will include state-of-the-art sound systems and lighting, adaptable seating arrangements, modern amenities and more.

The group has not said whether Coney Island's legacy will be preserved at the new venue.

Where will Summerfair be held?

Summerfair will be held in the same location as past years, Nero said, which is the renamed Riverbend Park area.

“Summerfair Cincinnati and (Music & Event Management Inc.) have reached an agreement to keep the largest annual art fair in Greater Cincinnati at Riverbend Park," Jayne Utter, Summerfair's managing director, said in a press statement.

The art festival will take place May 31-June 2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Park area at Cincinnati's Coney Island to be renamed Riverbend Park