Confederate monument in Murray County defaced

Jul. 20—A Confederate monument outside the Murray County courthouse has been vandalized.

A Chatsworth Police Department incident report said that around 9:17 a.m. Tuesday an officer responded to a report "that someone has damaged one of the stone monuments in front of the Superior Court building located at 121 N. Third Ave."

The officer found that someone had painted a vulgarity on the Confederate monument outside the courthouse.

Those with information on the vandalism are asked to call the police department at (706) 695-9667.