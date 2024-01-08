Confederate monument not a constitutional violation, judge says

A Superior Court judge sided with Gaston County in a lawsuit that alleged that the presence of a Confederate monument outside the Gaston County Courthouse was a constitutional violation and should be removed.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by the Gaston County branch of the NAACP, sought the removal of a monument of a Confederate soldier that stands prominently in front of the Gaston County Courthouse. The lawsuit argues that the monument's prominent public location violates rights protected by North Carolina's constitution.

In a hearing on Friday, state Senator Brad Overcash, one of the attorneys who represented Gaston County, argued that a state law involving monuments prevented the county from removing the monument.

Brad Overcash speaks to Judge Robert Ervin Friday morning, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

He said that as an "object of remembrance" located on public property, it can't be permanently removed, according to the law.

Gagan Gupta, an attorney for the NAACP, said that the state monuments law did not apply, arguing that nothing in the law prevented the judge from declaring that the monument was unconstitutional.

Stuart Paynter listens as Gagan Gupta speaks to Judge Robert Ervin Friday morning, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Stuart M. Paynter, another attorney for the NAACP, argued that the monument, rather than celebrating veterans, was established as a monument to white supremacy.

The monument was given to Gaston County more than a century ago by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group that has broadly perpetuated the Lost Cause narrative, which casts Confederate veterans as war heroes who defended states' rights while minimizing the brutalities of slavery and its role in the conflict.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony that took place when the cornerstone was laid for the monument in 1912 was North Carolina Attorney General Thomas Bickett, a white supremacist whose father was a Confederate soldier.

In his speech, Bickett praised white supremacy and Confederate soldiers, saying, "they stood for the integrity of the white race."

"This is not my opinion. This is the uncontroverted record of it," Paynter said.

Paynter argued that African Americans who encounter the statue outside the courthouse may feel less welcome inside the courthouse.

This was the case for one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Jose Troché. Troché, who is from Puerto Rico, said that when he went to the Gaston County Courthouse in 2020 to apply for a marriage license, he and his soon-to-be wife, who is Black, ended up having a conversation about the statue.

"There's this nasty memory. We had this conversation about, why the hell is this thing here?" he said. "That memory is always going to be a part of the story, a part of the day. It's an unnecessary part of the day or an unnecessary memory. What purpose does it serve to two people who are in love going to get married?"

Paynter argued that this impact on Black Gaston County residents is a violation of the North Carolina Constitution.

Judge Robert C. Ervin disagreed.

He found that while there are exceptions in the monuments law that could allow Gaston County to move the monument under very specific circumstances, the monument does not violate the constitutional rights of Black residents. He wrote that Black residents are still able to conduct business at the courthouse, despite the presence of the monument.

Judge Robert Ervin listens to arguments concerning the Confederate monument Friday morning, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

"The plaintiffs perceive that Gaston County and its Board of Commissioners have implicitly and effectively inscribed the words 'In White Supremacy We Trust' into the stonework over the entrance by refusing to remove the Confederate Heroes statue from the entrance to that same courthouse," Ervin wrote. "The court leaves it to the exercise of the sound discretion of the county and its Board of Commissioners to decide what messages they wish to communicate either directly or implicitly to the plaintiffs, their citizenry, and the world."

