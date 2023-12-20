Confederate statue can come down: judge
The removal process at Arlington National Cemetery can continue, according to a court ruling.
The removal process at Arlington National Cemetery can continue, according to a court ruling.
Setting up an appeal before the highest court in the land, the Colorado Supreme Court rules to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from state ballots based on its reading of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The three-year deal includes a mutual option for a fourth year that can total almost $1.5 million
Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.
Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that eBay has violated the rights of unionized workers at TCGPlayer,
Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.
A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.
Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.
The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.
Despite a challenging economic period in 2022, this year's investment into the space tech sector has continued to show signs of recovery. Space tech has showcased a remarkable resilience amid macroeconomic uncertainty, bucking trends in the broader venture capital tech market. Approximately $4.8 billion was invested into the space tech industry by the end of Q3, with growth-stage investment activity increasing.
Poor grocery demand forecasting is responsible for more waste than you might expect. According to one source, grocery stores in the U.S. toss 10% of the roughly 44 billion pounds of food that the country produces annually. It's not only bad for the environment -- food waste is a major source of carbon emissions -- but costly for grocers.
SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.
“The [PGA Tour] management has not done a good job.”
“[We’re now experiencing] true freedom, marked by a surge of creative abandon and an ‘IDGAF’ energy.”
Amin Elhassan joins Vincent Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about some under the radar buyers and sellers heading into NBA trade season.
Apple will be halting sales of its Series 9 smartwatch, TechCrunch has confirmed. The news, shared by 9to5Mac, follows an October ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), owing to a patent dispute with California-based med tech firm, Masimo. The move goes into effect through the online Apple Store at 3 P.M. this Thursday (December 21), with retail locations ceasing sales December 24 -- just ahead of the holiday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.