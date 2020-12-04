As Confederate statues fall and protests arise, civil rights museums are key to explaining why

Tonyaa Weathersbee, Memphis Commercial Appeal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In 1963, Margaret Walker’s neighbor, civil rights activist Medgar Evers, was assassinated by Byron De La Beckwith, a white supremacist, in Jackson, Mississippi.

Then, 150 miles north of Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray in Memphis.

Yet still standing were Confederate monuments that fueled the white supremacist ideas which got Evers, King and countless other Black people killed or brutalized, or discriminated against.

In Mississippi, those monuments sit in 131 public spaces alone.

So, when Walker, poet and author of the neo-slave narrative “Jubilee,” founded the Institute for the Study of the History, Life and Culture of Black People in 1968, she ensured that the truths of Black people like Evers and King didn’t drown in a sea of Confederate myths. Now known as the Margaret Walker Center, it is a museum and archival center based at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

“Margaret founded us in 1968, and to do that in Mississippi was an activist statement," said Robert Luckett, associate professor of history at Jackson State and director of the center. "For her to have the courage and wherewithal to make that happen is a remarkable testimony to her, and to the strength of the idea. It is reflective of the kind of crucial roles these museums have been playing in preserving and promoting African American history and culture.”

Other museums of Black history, such as the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson and the Emmett Till Museum Interpretive Center in Sumner, also exist to show the brutal truths of racism and Jim Crow, as well as the triumphs and resiliency of Black people in Mississippi.

So do Alabama museums such as the Birmingham Civil Rights Center, the Civil Rights Memorial at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum, also in Montgomery – as does Tennessee's National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Read more on race and identity: Sign up for USA TODAY’s This Is America newsletter

Reckoning with Confederate past

In an age in which the nation is being challenged to reckon with its Confederate past, civil rights museums and archival centers will likely play an even larger role in helping to set the racial record straight, said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum.

"I think the role of the museum has always been to educate and to educate truthfully about the subject matter and about the topic,” Freeman said. “Just because you take down the Confederate statue doesn’t mean the history didn’t happen, so the role there is to be accurate and authentic in our interpretation of the history.

“I don’t think our role has changed any. The questions may be more frequent than they once were, but the answers are still the same.”

The movement to topple Confederate statues, as well as a summer of protests over unarmed Black people being killed by police officers and the disproportionate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Black people has likely generated more questions for which civil rights memorials and museums are uniquely positioned to provide context, said Tafeni English, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery.

The memorial, part of the Southern Poverty Law Center, was designed by Maya Lin, the architect of the Vietnam War Memorial, and unveiled in 1989. Inscribed on granite are the names of 40 civil rights martyrs killed from 1955 – the year that Till was murdered – to 1968, when King was killed.

The memorial, as well as the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which opened in 2018, pays homage to victims of slavery, lynchings and racial terrorism.

“The interpretive center is a full experience where we not only share the stories of the martyrs on the wall, but we also talk about the work of SPLC, specifically on a wall which says ‘The March Continues,’ which speaks to the injustices of today,” English said.

“The Emmanuel Nine [Black parishioners who were murdered in a Charleston, South Carolina, church by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015] are included on the wall. … White supremacy and terrorism still has strong holds in our country, and we don’t talk about it nearly enough. “

Educating about the history of racism

English said civil rights museums also play a role in educating people about the history of racism and white supremacy by presenting material and exhibits that add historical context to current issues.

“Overall, I think people see museums as being pretty static, that we tell a story and that’s it,” she said.

“Well, no, that’s not how it works. As our communities change and as social justice issues emerge, museums are able to tell the full story about all of it.”

Luckett, of the Margaret Walker Center, agrees.

Next year, for example, Luckett said the center will host an exhibit based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Matthew Desmond: “Eviction: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” That topic encompasses the impacts of racism and inequality.

And the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, which opened in 2017, also offers a space titled, “Where Do We Go From Here,” to help visitors reflect on their experiences and offer ideas on how to continue to improve society.

That museum, Luckett said, is also a testament to the determination of Black people's determination to tell the Mississippi civil rights story.

“I would argue that museum, in the context of memorials and monuments, reflects a community-driven effort to reflect the kind of monument that we should all be proud of, because that museum is a $90 million project that is going to withstand the test of time,” said Luckett, who was on the team of scholars who helped to plan it.

Visitors to the Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson examine examples of clothing in the Civil War gallery.
Visitors to the Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson examine examples of clothing in the Civil War gallery.

“The Legislature stayed out of most of it, except for the funding, which was good,” he said. “It allowed us to drive a more honest narrative of civil rights in Mississippi. Community meetings were held throughout the state, and the main thing they wanted was for the truth to be told.

“There’s a deep honesty reflected in the civil rights museum.”

Offering field trips, learning plans

But how do civil rights museums bring new and contextualized experiences to people?

Virtually all of them offer field trips and supplement social studies curriculum in the schools, which is taught to various degrees in the Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee school systems.

Efforts such as the Southern Poverty Law Center's Teaching Tolerance offers learning plans and other resources, while National Civil Rights Museum educator Dory Lerner often makes presentations in Shelby County schools.

Many times, the students learn something that helps them to educate their parents on civil rights history, English said.

Noelle Trent is the director of interpretation, collections and education at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn.
Noelle Trent is the director of interpretation, collections and education at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn.

“We had a fourth grader come through who was very attentive, and we get to the hallway before they get to put their name on this wall in which they’re going to take a pledge that they’re going to be on the side of right, and that they’re going to fight for everybody,” she said.

“Well this fourth grader, with all of his innocence, said: ‘My dad told me that the Klan was responsible for keeping people straight, for keeping people in line.’

“There was so much genuineness there, in that he saw the Ku Klux Klan as law and order, and that they only attacked people if they were bad. But for a fourth grader to walk away with a different perspective, and to say, ‘My dad was wrong,’ that was something.”

Many adults often learn more than they expect, Freeman said.

“There are people who come to this museum often thinking that what they’re going to simply see is the King room,” she said.

“They often are surprised to learn that this museum is not only a memorial to King and the tragic event that occurred on April 4, 1968, but that it takes people on a journey from Africans being stolen from their native land and brought to this country and spread throughout the diaspora, and then what happened after enslavement and beyond.

“There are people who are aware and do come and learn quite a bit, but those who come and want to learn are doing that because they don’t have all the information.”

Dave Tell, a University of Kansas communications professor and author of “Remembering Emmett Till,” has worked with the Emmett Till Memorial Project since 2014.

He’s secured grants and created an app for the project as a way of guarding against the constant vandalizing of Till’s memorial sign.

Tell said he believes civil rights museums have an important role to play in clarifying the past and contextualizing this political moment.

“Museums have become the new lunch counters,” Tell said. “When people want to protest or reflect on issues of race, don’t you think they go to monuments or memorials or museums?”

“The issue in 2020 is what stories get told in public, and what stories get dignified in public," he said. "Museums and monuments play a huge role in what stories are going to be dignified and which stories are not.

“You’ll look at what happened to George Floyd as being an isolated problem if you don’t know your history. … Museums are on the front edge of a contest that is being played out right now about what stories get dignified in public space.”

Follow Tonyaa Weathersbee on Twitter @tonyaajw.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Civil rights museums bust Confederate myths, key to protest movement

Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Boeing 737 MAX flies again with media onboard

    Boeing’s 737 MAX on Wednesday returned to the skies… with media onboard… in its first public flight since being grounded last year after two fatal crashes. The American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma was part of a concerted PR effort to restore the jet’s image following a 20-month ban.. and for American Airlines to demonstrate the jet’s safety ahead of the first commercial flight set for December 29. Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, marking the industry's worst safety crisis in decades. On Wednesday - journalists in face coverings witnessed a comeback. It was the first time anyone besides regulators and industry personnel have flown on the MAX since the grounding - one that ignited investigations focusing on software that overwhelmed pilots. Critical for Boeing’s reputation and hard-hit finances - the FAA last month cleared the jet to fly again, following design changes and training upgrades. But families of some victims have protested the MAX’s return to service before a final investigative report on the second crash has been released.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • U.S. House Republican Leader McCarthy more optimistic about coronavirus relief

    U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress now that the national election is over. "The election is over so I'm more optimistic now that we can get something done," McCarthy, whose party is in the minority in the House, told reporters. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also a Republican, said earlier Thursday said there was some positive movement in efforts to reach a compromise.

  • A Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and naked on the side of the road. Her mother believes she was murdered.

    Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old influencer also known as Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Houston over the weekend.

  • Trump is reportedly considering preemptively pardoning as many as 20 associates before leaving office

    Trump, his family members, and some of his allies will face a slew of civil and criminal investigations on a federal and state level after January 20.

  • Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

    There is enough evidence to warrant a trial for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin, a court commissioner ruled Thursday after a contentious hearing in which the defendant's lawyer tried to show he had acted in self-defense. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the Aug. 25 fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during a night of unrest two days after the police shooting in Kenosha of Jacob Blake, a local Black man.

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Iran watchdog passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting U.N. inspections

    Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday that obliges the government to halt U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months. In retaliation for the killing last week of Iran's top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday approved the bill with a strong majority that will harden Iran's nuclear stance.