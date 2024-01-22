It is conference championship week for the Ravens. The only thing standing between them and Super Bowl 58 are the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. There is no doubt the headline matchup in this Sunday's AFC title game is the quarterback battle. Lamar Jackson, the favorite to win his second NFL Most Valuable Player, leads the Ravens against Patrick Mahomes, a two-time regular-season MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows the path to the Ravens’ third Super Bowl trip in franchise history and first in eleven years starts with limiting Mahomes and his, shall we say, insect-like ability. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/ravens/conference-championship-week-begins-for-harbaugh-ravens

View comments