Conference crowd learns to recognize, fight trafficking

Oct. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — After drug-dealing, human trafficking is tied with the illegal arms industry as the second-largest criminal industry in the world today, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Many people in Cambria County may think trafficking — a modern-day form of slavery — happens only in places with more people and higher crime rates. But state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, a former prosecutor in Cambria County, said they are mistaken.

"Things that are happening around here would blow your mind," he said.

About 100 people attended an anti-human trafficking conference Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, hosted by Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship and state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson. The crowd included Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, pastors, youth ministers, lay people and victim advocates.

Since taking office in 2018, Langerholc has supported several pieces of legislation that address trafficking. Among the changes he said he's worked for is training police in recognizing trafficking. He is now working on legislation to support increasing the number of police officers in Pennsylvania to address the problem.

In Dush's legislative district, it's happening, too, he says. He said he's received correspondence that a woman in his district has been selling her 4-year-old to sexual predators to support her drug habit.

Building on legislation Langerholc has helped usher in, Dush said he is working toward proposing new legislation geared toward eliminating trafficking.

"We are using conferences like this and meeting survivors of trafficking to craft something strategic," Dush said.

Dush gave a brief overview of his model for tackling trafficking, which includes "education and communication, rescuing victims, and restoring the body and soul of survivors." He said he is working on getting legislative and financial support for the model.

Legislation is poised to be introduced in February or March.

Rescuing victims, he said, requires supporting education of first responders, counselors and pastors to better recognize and report human trafficking.

Trafficking is a multi-faceted problem that requires attention from individuals across various types of societal circles, presenters said.

Many in attendance were church members of Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship. Other presenters included Jo Lembo, director of faith initiatives and national outreach director for Shared Hope International, a Christian nonprofit.

Shared Hope educates the public, trains law enforcement, offers shelter for victims and advocates for stronger laws, she said.

"You are going to leave here with a more rounded view of what's happening to our children. ... If there is the internet, men and children, there is trafficking," she said.

She said one in five children will receive unwanted sexual solicitations online.

She advised adults to ensure that children don't share their deepest feelings on the internet with statements such as, "My mom is never home," or, "I hate this town," she said. "Predators are watching. Predators build trust and break down personal barriers."

There are free tools and resources for parents at sharedhope.org/internetsafety.

Joe Sweeney, a Pittsburgh native, former SWAT team operator and explosives security specialist, followed Lembo's presentation. He founded the Asservo Project in 2017 after learning about human trafficking while working for the U.S. government overseas.

The Asservo Project assists law enforcement in arresting traffickers, conducts awareness seminars and builds relationships with global anti-trafficking organizations.

Sweeney educated attendees about tools that traffickers use to trick children into doing things they wouldn't otherwise do.

"Since COVID, families are becoming even more dysfunctional, and kids are even more vulnerable to manipulation online," he said.

He showed actual conversations on social media platforms between child predators and Asservo investigators with decoy accounts.

"There are billions of dollars in this for predators," he said.

Presenters, including Sweeney, spoke of off-shore websites and people from other countries involved in grooming children for trafficking, either physically or through pornographic images that traffickers force children to supply.

Sweeney said social media and dating apps of all types are used by predators to groom children to provide sexual images of themselves. Those images are subsequently used as blackmail to ensure victims continue producing online sexual content for buyers, Sweeney said.

"Some predators spend weeks and months of befriending kids before they become manipulative," he said. "Some take only a day and a half."

He said parents often tell him they don't want to become a "helicopter parent" getting nosy with their children's activity.

"I don't have an answer for that," he said.

He said he often can't seem to convince people of what he knows.

"It's here," he said.