Conference of U.S. conservatives opens in Orban's Hungary

JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Dozens of prominent conservatives from Europe, the United States and elsewhere gathered in Hungary on Thursday for the American Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, being held in Europe for the first time.

The event represents a deepening of ties between the American right wing and the autocratic government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Now in power for 12 years, Orban has generated controversy in the European Union over his rolling back of democratic institutions under what he calls an “illiberal democracy,” but garnered the admiration of some segments of the American right for his tough stance on immigration and LGBTQ issues and his rejection of liberal pluralism.

Delivering the opening address of the two-day conference on Thursday, Orban called Hungary “the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe,” and urged U.S. conservatives to defeat “the dominance of progressive liberals in public life” as he said he had done in Hungary.

“We have to take the institutions back in Washington and Brussels,” Orban said. “We must find allies in one another and coordinate the movements of our troops.”

The CPAC conference is only the latest overture of partnership between Orban's government and the American right. On the conference website, CPAC refers to Hungary as “one of the engines of Conservative resistance to the woke revolution” which aims to “face down the onslaught of the Left.”

One American proponent of this vision of Hungary is Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who broadcast from Hungary's capital, Budapest, for a week in 2021, interviewing Orban and praising the country's policies on immigration and LGBTQ issues as a model to be followed by the United States.

In his address on Thursday, Orban praised Carlson — who earlier delivered a video message to attendees — as the only figure in American media willing to stand up against “the rule of the liberal media.”

Orban urged the conservative movement to take more control over the media, as he has done in his country — albeit to much criticism from the EU and international watchdogs.

“We can only demonstrate the madness of the progressive left if we have media to help us,” Orban said.

Hungary faces financial penalties from the EU for alleged rule-of-law violations, including rolling back judicial independence and media freedom and failing to adequately tackle corruption.

The EU and human rights organizations have also expressed concern over recent policies seen as limiting the rights of LGBTQ people, something Orban on Thursday described as “gender madness.”

Yet the autocratic leader has found common cause on many of these issues with those on the American right. After taking his oath of office for a fourth consecutive term as prime minister on Monday, Orban echoed controversial theories espoused by Carlson when he described a “suicide attempt” by more liberal European governments to implement “the great European population replacement program," which he said seeks to "replace the missing European Christian children with migrants.”

Also appearing at the conference in Budapest are numerous figures from the American right associated with the branch of the Republican party aligned with former U.S. President and Orban ally Donald Trump.

Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and American conservative media personalities Candace Owens and Ben Ferguson were scheduled to speak at the event, as well as members of right-wing European parties such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France and the Spanish Vox party.

Mark Meadows, the chief of staff for the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, will also speak at the conference by video link, along with Republican lawmakers from Florida and Maryland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Commission chief ready to lead efforts to restore post-war Ukraine

    The European Union will lead efforts to rebuild post-war Ukraine, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press statement in Brussels on May 18.

  • EU plans 9 billion euros joint borrowing for Ukraine, more for reconstruction

    The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an extra 9 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in EU loans to Ukraine in 2022 to keep the country running and to set up a 'RebuildUkraine' Facility of grants and loans, modelled on the EU's own recovery fund. The money would be borrowed by the Commission on the market against guarantees from EU governments under its macro-financial assistance programme to keep Ukraine going until the end of June as it struggles to fight off Russia's invasion. The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine needs around $5 billion a month for basic operations and the EU expects the United States and other G7 countries Britain, Japan and Canada to chip in.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • The Belarusian dictator’s dilemma

    With Alyaksandr Lukashenka, it is often difficult to separate the signal from the noise.

  • France’s Deepening Nuclear Crisis Means More Energy Pain for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- French electricity prices climbed after the region’s biggest power producer cut its nuclear output target for a third time this year, the latest sign that the region’s power crisis is worsening. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day

  • East Timor celebrates independence anniversary, new leader

    Former East Timor independence fighter and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta is to be sworn in as president late Thursday of Asia’s youngest country as it marks its 20th anniversary of independence. Banners and posters filled the streets of Dili, the capital, where thousands gathered for festivities including speeches, musical performances and fireworks to commemorate independence from Indonesia, which invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975. Ramos-Horta, 72, who led the resistance during Indonesia’s occupation, is being sworn in shortly before midnight, the time the country declared independence 20 years ago.

  • Turkey Says NATO Must Address Its 'Justified' Concerns

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu affirmed his country's support for NATO's "open-door" policy and its understanding of Finland and Sweden's desire to join the alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he also repeated President&nbsp;Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demands that Turkey's security concerns about the candidate nations be addressed. Cavusoglu made the remarks as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in New York.

  • Ukrainian Ministry of Defence: Current plan is the only way to save Azovstal defenders

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 15:28 The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence insists that the only way to rescue Ukrainian soldiers defending the Azovstal steelworks is to follow the current plan.

  • White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey. The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed similar statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We're confident ... there will be a consensus as it relates to Turkey and Sweden and Finland's application," Jean-Pierre said.

  • Russian commandant's office rocked by grenade blast in occupied Melitopol, says Zaporizhzhya administration

    A grenade exploded near the Russian commandant's office in occupied Melitopol on May 18, Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration has reported on Telegram, referring to reports by local residents.

  • US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

    The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. The federation on Wednesday announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations. The deals grew partly out of a push by players on the more successful women's team, including stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who were at the forefront of the gender equity fight while leading the team to a Women's World Cup championship in 2019.

  • Voice of the people: Prevent genocide with American boots on the ground

    I spent 23 years in the military and have seen war and its ghastly consequences on innocent civilians.

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who targeted him with a damaging nude video say Lauren Boebert is next on their hit list

    "I think we're gonna engage in that race pretty quickly," David Wheeler, of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider of the group's "Fire Boebert" plans.

  • Fiona Hill says Putin got 'frustrated many times' with Trump because the Russian leader 'had to keep explaining things' to him

    Putin's frustration over Trump's poor understanding of geopolitics played into Moscow's decision on the timing of Russia's war in Ukraine, Hill said.

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

    The late night host mocked the former president's pull for Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's Republican primary.

  • US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

    The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the findings said Wednesday. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Russians, who were not identified, also feared that the abuses will undercut Russia's claim that they’ve liberated the Russian-speaking city.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • Putin’s Next Big Farce Is Happening Right Under Our Noses

    Contributor/Getty ImagesAs Finland and Sweden’s political leadership prepare to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)—Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare—Putin is suddenly projecting calm, stating just this week that he has “no problems” with Finland and Sweden joining the collective defense organization.“As for the expansion, including the accession of two prospective new members, Finland and Sweden, I would like to inform you, colleagues, that Russia has no problems

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.