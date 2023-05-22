‘This Confession Was Coerced,’ Claims Attorney For Brendan Dassey

When Brendan Dassey was 16 years old, he was interrogated by the police for his role in the murder of Tereasa Halbach. Dassey, whose story was featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” was questioned without a parent or lawyer present and confessed to the crime after being questioned four times over a period of 48 hours. However, Laura Nirider, Dassey’s attorney of 15 years, says her client didn’t commit the crime. “His confession was coerced, was unreliable,” she tells Dr. Phil on Monday’s episode, “Underage and Interrogated.” Hear more of Dassey’s story and see some of the interrogation video in the video above. And, hear why Nirider says the police lied to Dassey. On Monday, hear from Terrill Swift who says he made a false confession at 17 years old and spent over a decade in prison before being exonerated by DNA. And, Dr. Phil has a powerful message about why it’s important to pay attention to these cases where innocent people are coerced into false confessions. Check local listings to see where you can watch.