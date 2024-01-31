A confession: My family used to hang out at the Orlando airport just for fun | Commentary

I’m fascinated by one of the newest entertainment trends in Orlando — hanging out at the airport.

You’ve probably seen the stories about how Orlando International Airport now offers day passes, so that local residents can get past the TSA friskers and nosh at local eateries or just spend an afternoon exploring Central Florida’s shiniest new government building.

Some people seem a bit perplexed by why anyone would want to do such a thing. But I have to tell you: This is one trend where I was way ahead of the curve.

Years ago, when my kids were much younger, we used to sometimes have family date nights at the airport.

My buddies thought I was nuts.

“You live in one of the world’s entertainment meccas and wanted to spend extra time hanging out in a place most people want to pass through as quickly as possible,” recalled Dave.

“And spend 30 minutes in traffic each way for the privilege,” added Jim.

Some of my pals wondered what my wife and children had done to deserve this unique version of Saturday night torture.

But I was actually thinking of them. During our travels, I’d noticed that whenever we were trying to make our hasty way through the airport — usually while cranky and tired — the kids always wanted to stop and look at one thing or another. Like the fish tank in the food court. The long-since-abandoned arcade. The creepily lifelike statue of the bored and sleepy traveler. Heck, sometimes, they got a thrill just from riding the moving sidewalks.

So it finally dawned on me that we could just take them to the airport sometime when we didn’t have to go anywhere — when no one was worried about missing a flight and they could just explore for a while. We’d let the kids call the shots.

Maybe they’d want to check out the Disney store. Or try out the massage machines at Brookstone. Maybe we’d get ice cream for dessert. Or see how many characters from “Finding Nemo” we could identify in the food-court fish tank.

None of this stuff was terribly exotic. But when your kids are young, you don’t have to take them to exciting places for them to be excited about it.

Sometimes we’d even do goofy things like stand in front of the big departures board and talk about what places we might like to go one day.

Now, I’m aware that your mind’s eye can play tricks on you. And I wondered if I had overly romanticized those airport date nights. So I went back and asked my kids, now 21 and 23, what they recalled.

“I remember that we used to think it was super fun,” said my daughter.

She said her most vivid memory was that she and her little brother discovered they could round up abandoned luggage carts and return them to the rental stations — where they’d be rewarded with a quarter for every successful return. It was a 7-year-old’s jackpot.

Today, there’s more to do at MCO, which is why the airport offers day passes for locals to get past the security checkpoints. Terminal C features new art and architecture and a whole slew of Central Florida’s homegrown culinary success stories, including Cask & Larder, Chef Art Smith’s Sunshine Diner, George Milotes’ wine bar and the Casselberry-based Olde Hearth Bread Company.

The day-pass program was modeled after similar ones at airports in places like New Orleans and Ontario.

You know, I’ve given the airport’s political leaders a lot of flack over the years. (And I’d eagerly do so again if they try to mount another coup, are caught cozying up with another lobbyist or try to hand out another no-bid contract to a political crony. I’ll be right back up in their grill.)

But airport leaders got it right when they decided to feature talented local chefs instead of just national chains — and then offer locals a way to check it out.

You can reserve a free day pass at experiencemco.orlandoairports.net.

Really, though, this column isn’t an endorsement for booking airport day passes. There are cheaper places to grab an ice cream cone. And to park.

Rather it’s an endorsement for doing something simple with your loved ones, especially if you have kids who are still at that young and easily-wowed age.

See, I am far from the perfect parent. (That’s my wife, who created a “Celebrate Plate” on which she could serve the kids dinner after they’d accomplished something particularly cool.) But I do give myself credit for realizing that you don’t have to take your kids to exotic places to make memories with them.

You just have to take them somewhere.

That somewhere can be a place as ordinary as an airport — as long as it lets them know you set aside time just for them. And if they get the added bonus of scoring some free, shiny quarters along the way, well … jackpot.

