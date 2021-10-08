A confession, iPhone data and a backseat hookup led police to West Haven murder victim’s accused killers, court records show

A West Haven professional driver murdered in June was targeted by two men he had driven before who planned to rob him but — frustrated by how little they could steal — shot and killed him when they realized he could identify them both, new court records show.

Rickey Traynham, 26, and Jorden Rudel, 24, are accused of killing 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson on June 7 and leaving his body at the Alegi Athletic Fields in Woodbridge, where he was found by a jogger early the next morning.

In the ensuing weeks, detectives found Atkinson’s car near Traynham’s New Haven apartment — with Traynham’s fingerprints on it — and learned Rudel had confessed to family members that he and a friend had “(expletive)-ed up” and killed a man, even showing them Atkinson’s driver’s license, according to arrest warrant affidavits filed in the case.

An elaborate digital investigation also found the duo unsuccessfully tried to withdraw money from Atkinson’s bank accounts through Cash App and used the Bluetooth data in Atkinson’s car to track down and interview a woman who said she had sex with Traynham in the backseat in the day or two after the murder, the affidavits show.

Both Traynham and Rudel have been jailed since July and Traynham, originally arrested only on a car theft offense, was formally charged with Atkinson’s slaying earlier this week. Now both face felony murder, murder, robbery and conspiracy charges.

Atkinson was remembered by family as an “all-around lovable guy” and renowned singer for his local church, according to his obituary. A driver for the Greater New Haven Transit District and ride hailing services, his family said it takes just three words to describe him: “a mic, food and driving.”

Investigators were able to quickly piece together Atkinson’s whereabouts just before he was killed through the Life360 location-sharing service he used with family and friends on his phone and discovered he drove a route that night that included two stops they would later learn were near his accused killers’ home addresses, court records show.

Story continues

Atkinson’s credit union also flagged three suspicious withdrawal attempts from his account using a brand-new Cash App account in the 36 hours after his death that were intended to transfer money to a woman later identified as Traynham’s girlfriend, according to the affidavits.

On June 11, four days after the murder, detectives found Atkinson’s car near a dumpster in an apartment parking lot on Cooper Place in New Haven but found none of his belongings inside, records show. They dusted the car for fingerprints and learned a woman’s iPhone was the last device to connect to the car’s stereo.

Those fingerprints eventually identified Traynham, who lived a half-mile from where the car was found, and whose emergency contact for previous jail records shared the same name as the would-be recipient of the unsuccessful transfers of Atkinson’s money through the Cash App, detectives noted.

The next day, investigators received a call from Rudel’s father explaining that his son had come to his Waterbury home and confessed to the killing to his future stepmother. Rudel had shown his parents Atkinson’s driver’s license and explained he and a friend, whom he did not name, had attempted to rob an Uber driver who previously helped him with “off the books” rides but instead shot him when they realized he would be able to identify both men, his parents told police.

Rudel’s father “concluded that it was difficult to report that his son was involved in a murder to detectives, but he felt his son was unstable and he was afraid he would hurt or kill someone else,” detectives wrote.

Rudel was taken into custody on outstanding failure to appear, assault and violation of protective order warrants at the end of June and his girlfriend told police he had similarly confessed to her when she returned from a Disney World vacation, records show.

Police charged Rudel with the felony murder and robbery charges the next day and soon heard again from his girlfriend, who told detectives Traynham’s girlfriend had contacted her on behalf of Traynham to offer financial support for Rudel’s legal defense.

But in early July, a forensic examination of the Bluetooth data in Atkinson’s car led police to the woman whose phone was the last device to connect to the stereo. She told investigators she was with Traynham, whom she knew through Snapchat, in the car a day or two after the murder, records show.

She used her phone to connect to the sound system to play music while they smoked marijuana at a Stamford beach and had sex in the backseat, she told police.

She identified the man by his Facebook photo and nickname “Slikk” — the same ones Rudel and his girlfriend also provided — as Traynham. Court records also show that police identified Traynham’s fingerprints police on the car as well as his DNA, which was found on the remaining end of a marijuana cigarette discovered in the driver’s side door.

Police arrested Traynham four days later on July 11 and charged him only with the theft of Atkinson’s car. He remained jailed on that charge until Wednesday, when police served him with a warrant charging him with the same felony murder and robbery offenses.

Both Traynham and Rudel remain held on $2 million bond and neither have entered a plea in the case as of this week.

Atkinson was laid to rest in mid June and his family remembered him as a “a little man with a big personality and an angelic voice,” according to his obituary. He graduated from Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden before earning his commercial driver’s license and eventually becoming a driver for New Haven’s ride service for seniors and ride-sharing services.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.