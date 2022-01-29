Confession in NJ political murder-for-hire gives family hope for answers to parents' death

Seven years ago, a former state transportation commissioner was found dead in the burning master bedroom of his Montgomery Township home while his wife of 47 years bled to death beside him.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office ruled it a murder-suicide. John Sheridan, age 72, fatally stabbed his wife Joyce, set their home ablaze and took his own life, authorities said at the time.

But the Sheridans' sons never believed that.

Now, John’s son Mark Sheridan thinks he and his three brothers might be a step closer to figuring out what happened to their parents on Sept. 28, 2014, because of another bizarre case — the 2014 murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Michael Galdieri of Jersey City under suspiciously similar circumstances.

On Friday, Sheridan sent a letter to county and state authorities asking them to investigate whether a kitchen knife seized from George Bratsenis, named in court as one of Galdieri's alleged killers, matched the description of a knife missing from a knife block in his parents' home.

In the letter, first obtained and posted by Politico New Jersey, Sheridan said authorities never recovered the blade that killed his father. But when Connecticut police arrested Bratsenis the next day on unrelated charges, he had in his possession a knife that sounded very similar to the one prosecutors said was missing.

"I ask that you reach out to [federal authorities] to request photos of the knife recovered at the time of [Bratsenis'] arrest to determine if it matches the set of knives from my parents' kitchen," Sheridan wrote. "Perhaps, if you are so inclined, you might even ask for a DNA sample from the knife to see if there is a match for either of my parents' DNA or the unexplained male DNA referenced in the State Police report related to my parents' deaths."

Authorities say Bratsenis is one of two men hired by former Democratic political consultant Sean Caddle to kill Galdieri in May 2014 — about six months before the Sheridans’ deaths.

Caddle pleaded guilty Tuesday to a murder-for-hire charge, tying up a cold case that frustrated authorities for years.

One of the hitmen he hired, Bomani Africa, 61, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty this week to the same charge. Authorities referenced Bratsenis, the other alleged hitman, during Africa’s plea.

In his letter, Sheridan, a 48-year-old attorney with an international law firm, said county and state authorities laughed off the family’s suggestions that the deaths were anything but a murder-suicide.

“Indeed, both offices openly mocked the idea of a killing for hire involving a stabbing with a fire set to destroy evidence,” Sheridan wrote.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday. A spokesman for the U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey also declined to comment.

A spokesman for acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck confirmed the office received the letter but declined to comment further.

John and Joyce Sheridan's deaths stunned New Jerseyans and shocked the state's political class.

When he died, John was the president and chief executive officer of the Camden-based Cooper Health System. But before that, he was a high-profile Republican politico who served in several administrations, including as the commissioner of Department of Transportation during Tom Kean Sr.’s administration.

Four governors and hundreds of mourners turned out to honor the couple during an October 2014 memorial service inside the Trenton War Memorial.

Then-Gov. Chris Christie said John, who served on his transition team, was a man he relied on for advice about both politics and policy.

"He was a real zealous advocate for the positions that he felt were important," Christie said at the time. "He had great passion for everything that he pursued in his life."

Cooper University Hospital President John Sheridan speaks to the Courier-Post editorial board in 2012 about the proposed merger between Rowan University and Rutgers-Camden.

Former Gov. Christie Whitman called Sheridan "a fixture" in New Jersey government and politics and said he had a knack "telling you what he thought."

"John was an indispensable adviser to me from Day One," Whitman said after his death. "John always had a calming effect in even the most challenging of situations. You could count on him."

But despite his long shadow, authorities seemed to make little progress in the investigation after ruling it a murder-suicide.

In a victory for the family, the state medical examiner in 2017 changed John Sheridan's cause of death from "suicide" to "undetermined" following an independent autopsy and an administrative appeal to the appellate court.

Mark Sheridan said at the time that he felt a "huge wrong has been made right, at least in part."

But they still had a long way to go, he added.

On Friday, they might have taken a small step closer.

But Sheridan said he has little faith in the authorities who have spurned him and his family for years.

"Our suggestion really wasn't so crazy, and they really should look at this anew," Sheridan said. "We've asked them repeatedly to reopen the case, to do something. And for seven years, they've done nothing. So I'm not holding my breath for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office or attorney general to step up at this point."

