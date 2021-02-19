Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022 | FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich argues that Democrats will lose their majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.
FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich argues that Democrats will lose their majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.
It's really over.
Thug and Chris Brown have dropped off the remix to their chart-topping collaborative song “Go Crazy,” with new features from Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.
Vaccinations have been postponed or cancelled in at least 40 states due to weather. In other news, Pfizer announced it is testing its vaccine on pregnant women around the world.
The study confirmed the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's findings from earlier this month that showed the vaccine had 76% efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus infection for three months after the first dose. Efficacy was found to be at 81% with the longer interval of 12 weeks between the first and second dose, compared with 55% efficacy up to the six-week gap, according to the Lancet study, which backs British and WHO recommendations for longer intervals.
The estimate accounts for lost wages, damages to businesses and homes, and cleanup costs across the region.
"A week ago I called for Andrew Cuomo to be prosecuted and Andrew Cuomo to be impeached following the bombshell admission that they obstructed justice," Langworthy said on Thursday (February 18). "Andrew Cuomo is unfit to continue his service as governor of the state of New York."Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from state lawmakers, the public and press - falling short of an apology a senior aide made to lawmakers last week.Cuomo said at a press conference that "lessons were learned" in not releasing the data and that things "should have been done differently.""The last thing I wanted to do was aggravate a terrible situation," said Cuomo, a third-term Democrat. "There were people's requests, press requests that were not answered in a timely manner."More than 15,000 people have died in New York state's nursing homes and long term care facilities from COVID-19, but as recently as last month, the state reported only 8,500 deaths.The numbers, while accounted for in the full state death totals to the state, were not ascribed to nursing homes for residents who died in hospitals rather than within the facilities.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ending their marriage, a representative for the reality star confirmed to ABC News on Friday. Kardashian West, 40, and West, 43, married in 2014 and have four children together: North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 1. The couple has reportedly been living apart for some time, with West apparently spending time in Wyoming and Kardashian West staying in California.
President urges swift passage of $1.9 trillion relief package as House Democrats unveil legislation
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer says he's troubled by how 'easy' the media are on President Biden while they 'slammed Donald Trump for everything.'
The finest bourbons you can get without spending a fortune or camping out in front of a distillery.
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO and former NJDOH Commissioner about the COVID-19 crisis and vaccine distribution.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAndy Slavitt was shocked when he joined the Biden administration.“I was under the impression coming in—as many, many Americans were—that there were big stockpiles of vaccines waiting to go out the door that were produced over the course of the last year. It's been much, much less the case than I think we'd been led to believe,” the White House senior adviser for COVID response tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.It was one of a host of shortcomings the Biden team found, Slavitt says: “Not enough vaccines, not enough vaccinators, not enough places for people to get vaccines.”“So when we got here January 20th, one of the things we learned [was] only 46 percent of the vaccines delivered to states had actually made its way into people's arms. Now you'd never expect that to be 100 percent. But 46 percent? It was low,” Slavitt adds.There’s now a plan in place to purchase as many as 600 million doses, hopefully enough for every American. States are now using 75 percent of their doses, a big step up from a few weeks ago. And there may be another vaccine around the corner, from Johnson & Johnson. “I would love to tell you, we weren't going to be starting with a huge stockpile of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The truth is we're starting with a small number and we've got to build it as quickly as possible.”Meanwhile, the virus is evolving. More contagious, deadlier variants are spreading, fast. But even here, Slavitt sees some signs for hope. “All of the vaccines work very well against the English B117 variant. So that's good. The South African variant—and there's another one that looks like the South African, that's the Brazilian variant—that one it's interesting. There is a degradation of performance of the vaccines against the South African variant. However, that degradation is thankfully still above the scientific threshold for effectiveness,” Slavitt says. “It still generates antibodies. It doesn't generate as many. But it’s good.”The vaccines may even be a bit better than advertised, Slavitt says. “You know, we may have done a little bit of a disservice to ourselves when with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we talked about the end point as including [severe] and mild [COVID-19 cases], because we really don't care as much about the mild. And so we get very fixated on the fact that they're 95-percent effective against both, right. And we probably should have stepped back and said, ‘You know what, let’s just measure it against more severe symptoms.’ In which case, the Johnson & Johnson does very close to comparable.” And all of the vaccines seem to stop severe cases—from all the variants.There are even some indications that “viral load”—the amount of virus a person carries—“is decreased for people who are vaccinated,” indicating “that these vaccines not only reduce disease and save lives, but these vaccines also will reduce the ability of people to affect one another, which if it holds up, will be terrific news.”But only if the vaccine gets into the arms of the people who need it the most, Slavitt cautions.“It's not just how many vaccines are being administered, but also how equitably they're being distributed. Because look, we all know there are half the population or more who would crawl over broken glass to get the vaccine, right. But the problem is they’re crawling over other people,” he adds. “You know, they're getting online and going into communities, maybe neighborhoods they've never visited or visited in a long time, but [where] we put vaccines that are really hard hit by the virus. People are coming in, refreshing their browser, and going in and getting these appointments. It's really important that we not just focus on how many people we vaccinated, but that we do it as equitably as possible. And that's a big, big push for us.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
With the arrival of 2021 has come the premieres of many new and returning broadcast TV shows that normally would have been part of networks’ fall slates if it weren’t for the pandemic. The new year’s start also means we’ll begin to see more announcements about which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these annual decisions over the coming months. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Also Read: Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' Among 12 Series Renewed by The CW Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Good Girls,” “Kenan,” “Manifest,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Debris,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea” AMERICAN AUTO Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (“Superstore”) Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot) EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. GRAND CREW Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Writer/EP: Phil Augusta Jackson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) EP: Dan Goor Director/Co-EP: Mo Marable (pilot) Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. LA BREA Genre: Drama Studio: Universal Television Production company: Keshet Studios Writer/EP: David Applebaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”) EP’s: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. Additional cast will be announced shortly. Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home. Also Read: 'Superstore' Spinoff 'Bo & Cheyenne' in Development at NBC ABCRenewed Series: N/A Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Home Economics,” “Rebel” Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement,” Untitled Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Also Read: Ray Fisher Joins ABC's 'Women of the Movement' Limited Series FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Moodys” Canceled/Ending Series: “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “Fantasy Island,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood” Canceled/Ending Series: “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Clarice,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Unicorn,” “Young Sheldon” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “United States of Al” Newly Ordered Series: N/A The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Trickster,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Kung Fu,” “Republic of Sarah,” “Superman & Lois” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears to have taken aim at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for flying with his family to Cancun, Mexico, amid the brutal winter storm that has left millions of Texans without water and power. Reporter Michael Hardy snapped a photo from outside Cruz’s Houston home, in which the family dog Snowflake can be seen looking through a glass door.
Nicola Sturgeon has ordered that the EU flag is flown from Scottish government buildings every day, despite Britain no longer being a member of the bloc. Opponents of the First Minister said the demand showed her "obsession" with constitutional issues and "makes no sense" in light of Brexit. The request was included in updated official guidance over which flags should be flown from buildings run by the Scottish government and its agencies. While the Union Jack is to be flown on only one day a year –Remembrance Day – Ms Sturgeon "instructed that the European flag is flown from Scottish government buildings on a daily basis except for specific flag flying dates", the guidance says. Dean Lockhart, the constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: "The UK has left the EU, so Nicola Sturgeon's personal decision to order the flying of the EU flag on Scottish government buildings makes no sense. "It reconfirms the SNP's refusal to accept referendum results and their ongoing focus on constitutional issues at the expense of more important priorities. But we should not be surprised. Like all nationalists, Sturgeon is obsessed with flags."
One of the nation's top health experts says the U.S. is on its way to righting the ship on vaccine equity and global support.
Shaken by the actions of Republican lawmakers before and after Jan. 6, many aides say they feel trapped.
Parody Twitter account quickly started for Cruz family’s poodle, garnering almost 3,000 followers by Friday afternoon and chiming in with Hillary Clinton
The National Guard joined forces with FEMA to launch a mass vaccination site in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter one month in office, the Biden administration has fundamentally changed how the federal government responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. In direct contrast to his predecessor, President Joe Biden is treating this as a national-scale crisis requiring a comprehensive national strategy and federal resources. If that sounds familiar, it should: It’s a return to a traditional – and in many ways proven – approach to disaster management. The Trump administration deviated dramatically from established emergency management practices. It politicized public health and related decision-making processes and overrode the disaster response roles of federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Among other things, the Trump administration established an entirely new coordination structure headed by a White House task force, then changed the lead federal agency from Health and Human Services to FEMA. Those moves, combined with a disjointed array of other operational task forces, made it difficult to create an integrated response. Even basic data collection from hospitals for tracking the coronavirus’s spread was thrown into disarray by changes. The Biden administration is now reempowering key federal agencies to return to the roles and responsibilities they were designed for within a planned national disaster management structure. Our own work in hazards management, with both governments and nongovernmental organizations, has shown us that fidelity to proper process and respect for expertise is essential to effective disaster management. The Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic so far suggests this is the model it will follow. What federal emergency response was designed to do By design, the U.S. federal system for managing disasters is decentralized and tiered. The system is structured so that local governments take the lead in managing hazards and responding to local emergencies. But when an emergency becomes a disaster-scale problem, state and federal governments should be prepared to provide financial assistance and other support, particularly logistical support. FEMA, established in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, has a crucial role as a national emergency management coordinator. Just getting all levels of government to work together effectively, along with private and nonprofit organizations, represents a massive challenge. Major crises over the years, including the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, have helped refine federal strategies and processes and improve preparedness for future disasters – including pandemics. One of Joe Biden’s first moves as president was to issue a national strategy for responding to the pandemic. Alex Wong/Getty Images Pandemic preparedness has been a part of U.S. emergency management planning since at least 2003. The H1N1 bird flu crisis in 2009 triggered the passage of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Authorization Act in 2013. That law established Health and Human Services as the lead federal agency, and the statute specifically addresses the development of medical surge capacity, pandemic vaccine and drug development and more. Managing a pandemic is more challenging than other types of disasters. Unlike a wildfire or tornado, which strikes a specific place for a limited period of time, a global pandemic is all-encompassing, affecting all jurisdictions and every economic sector. It requires focused coordination between public health and emergency response bureaucracies within government and with other key partners such as hospitals. Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government normally would have taken the lead in coordinating the response and assistance. Instead, the Trump administration devolved primary responsibility for the pandemic response to state and local governments, despite their limited capacity. This approach was doomed to fail. It muddled use of the National Response Framework and created a competitive environment for state and local governments as they scrambled for supplies. It sidelined the agencies involved in pandemic preparedness, such as the CDC and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and it ignored specific plans for a pandemic response. It also politicized resource allocation choices and undermined, through misinformation, the importance of public health behaviors such as wearing masks. Biden’s return to established practices Against this backdrop, the Biden administration’s early efforts to return to established disaster management practice underscore the importance of leadership of complex systems used to address complex problems. The list of changes in the month since Biden took office is extensive. The administration issued a comprehensive national strategy for pandemic response. It increased the involvement of FEMA and the Department of Defense to support vaccination distribution, expanded COVID-19 testing for underserved populations and rejoined the World Health Organization, which Trump had pulled out of. Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize private industry to ramp up production of test kits, vaccines and personal protective equipment. The administration is now advocating for a national COVID-19 relief package in Congress. The Biden administration’s rapid, strategic reorientation of the federal government to manage the pandemic has parallels for other complex challenges, including developing a national strategy for addressing climate change. Continuing to refine these processes, including proper management of the federal bureaucracy, and public investments aimed at reducing risk should be priorities for the administration.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Brian J. Gerber, Arizona State University and Melanie Gall, Arizona State University. Read more:Why herd immunity may be impossible without vaccinating children against COVID-19The US government’s $44 million vaccine rollout website was a predictable mess – here’s how to fix the broken process behind it Brian J. Gerber receives funding from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Security Agency. Melanie Gall receives funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Academies of Sciences' Gulf Research Program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Feeding America. She is a member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM).
Carson Wentz's contract and poor play didn't give the Eagles much leverage in a trade, but they still didn't get much for their franchise quarterback.