Some Confidence Is Lacking In Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Duke Energy has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Duke Energy's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. The latest three year period has also seen a 9.9% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.6% per annum as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.3% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Duke Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Duke Energy's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Duke Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Duke Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Duke Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

