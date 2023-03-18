Some Confidence Is Lacking In Everspin Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRAM) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.1x Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Everspin Technologies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Everspin Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 36% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 77% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 5.5% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Everspin Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Everspin Technologies' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Everspin Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Everspin Technologies (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

