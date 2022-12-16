Some Confidence Is Lacking In Globetronics Technology Bhd's (KLSE:GTRONIC) P/E

It's not a stretch to say that Globetronics Technology Bhd's (KLSE:GTRONIC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Globetronics Technology Bhd hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Globetronics Technology Bhd would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.2%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 1.7% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.5% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Globetronics Technology Bhd is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Globetronics Technology Bhd currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

