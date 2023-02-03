Some Confidence Is Lacking In Hong Leong Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HLCAP) P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Hong Leong Capital Berhad (KLSE:HLCAP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 25.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

For instance, Hong Leong Capital Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Hong Leong Capital Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hong Leong Capital Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 68% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 9.4% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.0% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that Hong Leong Capital Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Hong Leong Capital Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hong Leong Capital Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hong Leong Capital Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

