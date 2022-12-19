Some Confidence Is Lacking In Memiontec Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:TWL) As Shares Slide 33%

The Memiontec Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:TWL) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 33%. The last month has meant the stock is now only up 4.4% during the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 10x, you may still consider Memiontec Holdings as a stock to avoid entirely with its 73.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Memiontec Holdings has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Memiontec Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 19% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 58% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for a contraction of 1.0% shows the market is more attractive on an annualised basis regardless.

With this information, it's strange that Memiontec Holdings is trading at a higher P/E in comparison. In general, when earnings shrink rapidly the P/E premium often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability, which would be difficult to do with the current market outlook.

What We Can Learn From Memiontec Holdings' P/E?

Memiontec Holdings' shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Memiontec Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings are even worse than the forecasts for a struggling market. When we see below average earnings, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. In addition, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain its medium-term level of performance under these tough market conditions. Unless the company's relative performance improves markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Memiontec Holdings you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Memiontec Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

