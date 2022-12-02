Some Confidence Is Lacking In Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:WONG) P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 31.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 59%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 9.4% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.1% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it concerning that Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

