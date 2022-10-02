10

"Confidence Man": Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump

The New York Times correspondent has been covering the world of Donald Trump since her days as a metro reporter in the late 1990s. Maggie Haberman talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about her new book, "Confidence Man," and about how the real estate developer/casino owner's "playbook" has not changed since he entered politics.

