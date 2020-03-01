Confidence seems to be waning for candidates other than Biden and Sanders after South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden's big win in Saturday's South Carolina primary might make it seem like the Democratic presidential primary has become a two-person race, but the other remaining candidates — aside from billionaire Tom Steyer — are still in the race. But they're not sounding quite so confident anymore.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who finished fourth in South Carolina with just over 8 percent of the vote (including only 3 percent support among black voters), told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that he's "assessing" his candidacy "at every turn."

South Carolina's fifth-place Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also sticking around, but she did admit Saturday evening that the results of the first four caucuses and primaries weren't part of her plan.









Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "I will be the first to say that the first four contests haven't gone exactly as I'd hoped." pic.twitter.com/BzWwJGeEay — The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), meanwhile, said Super Tuesday will go a long way in determining the future of her campaign, but she said she's committed to staying in the race, noting that only 3 percent of the people have voted.









Klobuchar tells @FOX9 #SuperTuesday will be important to her campaign: “Well, Super Tuesday is a big deal and the only two that are really competing in Minnesota right now are Senator Sanders and myself." — Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) March 1, 2020

Of course, billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is about to get his name on ballots for the first time, as well, which could shake things up. He wasn't part of the South Carolina primary, though exit polls didn't reflect favorably on his candidacy.

