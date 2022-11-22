Are You Confident About the Growth Prospects of Colliers International Group (CIGI)?

LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its October 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The results in October were excellent, and its LRT Economic Moat strategy returned 7.38%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

LRT Capital discussed stocks like Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in the investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is an investment management and real estate advising company. On November 17, 2022, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock closed at $92.78 per share. One-month return of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) was -1.44%, and its shares lost 34.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has a market capitalization of $4.124 billion.

LRT Capital made the following comment about Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in its October investor letter:

“Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a commercial real estate brokerage and investment management company founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1976 in Toronto, Canada. From humble beginnings the company has grown, primarily through acquisitions, to become one of the five largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world (the others being CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield, and Savills). The company today offers a full range of services and reports in the following segments: Outsourcing & Advisory (45% of revenue; this includes Engineering & Design services, Valuation services and Property Management), Capital Markets (25% of revenue), Commercial Real Estate Leasing (24% of revenue), and Investment Management (6% of revenue). The company believes that about half of its revenue is recurring in nature. The Investment Management segment deserves special attention, as it is the result of an acquisition of the real estate investment management company Harrison Street in 2018. While the segment contributes the smallest part of revenues, it has a very high margin, contributing over 17% of the company’s EBITDA…” (Click here to read the full text)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) at the end of the third quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

