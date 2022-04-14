Confidential drug buys at center of Lima man's trial

Apr. 14—LIMA — Jurors in the drug trafficking trial of Anthony Brown deliberated for five hours in Allen County Common Pleas Court Wednesday before suspending their deliberations for the evening.

Brown, 32, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in June of 2020 on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first degree, along with single counts of tampering with evidence and the aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), felonies of the third- and fifth-degree, respectively.

The charges were the result of purchases of alleged cocaine from Brown by a confidential informant employed by law enforcement on two occasions the previous month and the subsequent execution of a West Central Ohio Crime Task Force search warrant at a residence on North Charles Street in Lima which also resulted in drugs being seized.

Jurors on Tuesday heard testimony from the confidential informant, or C.I., who said he purchased what he believed to be cocaine directly from Brown at the Charles Street residence on two ocassions. The transactions were set up through his brother, he said.

American Township Police Chief Michael Haines, a former member of the task force and the lead investigator in the case, told jurors he was approached by the informant who said he believed he could purchase drugs from a man known to him as "Fat Man." The purchases were arranged and carried out without incident, the former detective testified.

Following the first transaction the informant was shown a "blind photo lineup" and selected a photograph of Brown as the person from which he had purchased the cocaine, Haines said.

Contradictory testimony

The brother of the confidential informant, whose identity was only learned by defense attorney Denise Demmitt one day earlier, was called to testify Wednesday as the lone witness for the defendant. He contradicted much of his brother's testimony, alleging that Brown was not present during the drug transactions.

Demmitt said new evidence in the form of text messages that came to light Monday of this week suggested there was an attempt by the confidential informant and his brother "to play both sides against each other" by tampering with the controlled drug buys in Brown's case.

During his time on the stand the C.I.'s brother said he was present at the North Charles Street residence during both controlled drug buys and that is was he, not Brown, who handed the drugs to the informant and took control of the "buy money."

"Was Anthony Brown present?" Demmitt asked.

"No," the C.I.'s brother said, alleging that a female in the home retrieved the drugs and then took control of the cash after the transactions.

Jurors also heard testimony Wednesday from a forensic scientist at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who said only one of three powdery substances submitted by the state for analysis contained cocaine as was believed by investigators. The alleged drugs purchase on May 25 contained "an issuficient sample for identification" and was inconclusive in tests for cocaine.

Similary, a powedery substance found in a bag floating in a toilet during the execution of a search warrant at the Charles Street residence reveals no controlled substances, the BCI employee testified.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.