Confidential drug buys at center of Lima man's trial

Apr. 11—LIMA — Controlled drug buys by a confidential informant are at the heart of a trial that got underway Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Jurors were seated shortly before noon in the case of Anthony Brown, 32, of Lima. Brown was indicted in July 2020 on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first degree, along with single counts of tampering with evidence and the aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), felonies of the third and fifth degree, respectively.

Jurors on Monday heard details of the May 18, 2020 purchase of nearly an ounce of cocaine by a confidential informant who reportedly has been used dozens of times by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force. Michael Haines, current chief of the American Township Police Department, at the time was the detective with the Allen County Sheriff's Office who headed up the task force effort against Brown.

Haines said he was approached by the informant who said he believed he could purchase cocaine from a man known to him as "Fat Man." The purchase was arranged — $1,400 for approximately 27 grams of coke — and was carried out without incident, the former detective testified.

Following the transaction, the informant was shown a "blind photo lineup" and selected a photograph of Brown as the person from which he had just purchased the cocaine.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman, in her opening statements to jurors, said a second controlled buy was executed at the same North Charles Street residence on May 26 that resulted in the sale by Brown of 1.5 ounces of coke to the same confidential informant. Jurors would hear testimony about that purchase later in the trial, the prosecutor said.

Based on those earlier drug purchases, according to court records, on May 29, 2020, members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at Brown's residence in the 500 block of North Charles Street in Lima.

Story continues

Brown was the lone occupant of the home at the time. During the search of the home police located a clear, plastic bag containing a white, powdery substance in the toilet bowl. The bag was found to contain approximately 27 grams of cocaine.

Defense attorney Denise Demmitt, however, told jurors in her opening remarks that testimony from experts at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will show that the powdery substance seized during the raid contained no cocaine and was deemed to be an "insufficient" sample.

The defendant did not attempt to flush cocaine down the toilet, as was alleged in the tampering charge, "because there was, in fact, no cocaine," Demmitt said.

The defense attorney also stressed to jurors that while audio recordings were made of the drug buys, "there is no video of the defendant selling or handing over any alleged cocaine to the confidential informant and no video of money changing hands."

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464